From Bollywood to Tollywood: Celebrities who have tested positive for COVID-19 recently





Mahesh Babu





Well, Mahesh Babu also tested positive for Covid-19 post returning from Dubai vacation. He informed this news through his Instagram post and said, he isolated himself at his home and is getting cured with proper medical guidance!





Shobana





Shobana shared a beautiful pic of herself from her vacay and wrote, "When the world sleeps magically! I have contracted Omicron despite taking precautions. My symptoms were joint pains, chills and a scratchy throat which was followed by a slightly sore throat - This was only on the first day ! And every day my symptoms reduce greatly. I'm glad I took both my vaccines as I believe that it prevents the disease from progressing by 85 percent."





Sathyaraj









Well, according to the sources, Sathyaraj has been admitted to a private hospital after testing positive for Covid-19 for better treatment!





John Abraham





Well, John Abraham and his wife Priya also tested positive for Covid-19 and through an official statement he said, "I came in contact 3 days ago with someone who I later learned had COVID. Priya and I have tested positive for COVID. We have been quarantined at home so haven't been in contact with anyone else. We are both vaccinated and experience mild symptoms. Please stay well and healthy. Masks up."

Arjun Kapoor, Anshula Kapoor, Rhea Kapoor, Karan Boolani





Well, the youngsters of the Kapoor family Arjun, Anshula, Rhea and her husband tested positive for Covid-19. Well, Rhea informed the news to her fans sharing a post on her Instagram. "My husband and I are isolating and taking all prescribed medications and precautions. We also watched Frozen for the first time last night. It was pretty good. Made me miss my sister (Sonam Kapoor) too much".





Nora Fatehi





Coming to Nora, she tested positive for coronavirus in the last week of December… She said, "Hey guys, unfortunately I am currently battling Covid... It has honestly hit me real hard! I've been bed ridden for a few days now under doctor supervision. Please stay safe guys, wear your masks, its spreading fast and can affect everyone differently! Unfortunately I have reacted badly to it, this could happen to anyone please be careful!"









Mithila Palkar





Glam doll Mithila also got in contact with this deadly virus. She said, "Hiee frenz! I have started my birthday week on a Covid positive note. Bummer, I know! I'm asymptomatic and isolating and enjoying all the attention my friends and family are virtually showering. That aside, my family is so far okay. I'm very careful with all of them (especially my grandparents, who I hardly meet now since I started working), so I'm hoping they continue to be okay."





Madhur Bhandarkar





Even this ace filmmaker also tested positive for Covid-19 and said that he is experiencing mild symptoms. "I have tested positive for Covid. Been Fully vaccinated but experiencing Mild symptoms. Have isolated myself. Those who came in contact with me kindly get yourself tested. Please be safe & follow Covid-19 protocols."

Swara Bhasker





We end this list with Swara… She shared this news with all her fans by jotting down, "I have tested positive for Covid. I developed symptoms on January 5th 2022 and RT-PCR test results just confirmed the same. I and my family have been isolating since 5th Jan evening... and I'm taking all the necessary precautions. I've informed everyone I met in the week prior about my having Covid".







