From Maharani 4 to Frankenstein: Top OTT Releases This Week (Nov 3 – 9, 2025)

The first week of November 2025 is packed with exciting OTT releases across genres: from political thrillers and emotional dramas to gothic horror and superhero spectacles. Whether you’re into dark mysteries, heartwarming family tales, or adrenaline-pumping survival games, this week’s streaming lineup has something for everyone.

Bad Girl (JioHotstar – November 3)

Opening the week with a powerful emotional drama, Bad Girl marks an impressive collaboration between filmmaker Varsha Bharath and producer Anurag Kashyap. The film follows Ramya (Anjali Sivaraman) as she navigates one-sided love, family expectations, and the quest for self-discovery. Expect a raw, heartfelt coming-of-age story that feels both intimate and relatable.

Squid Game: The Challenge Season 2 (Netflix – November 3)

The global phenomenon is back and the games are deadlier than ever. Squid Game: The Challenge returns with 456 contestants competing for an eye-watering $4.56 million prize. The second season raises the stakes with tougher challenges, bigger twists, and emotional roller coasters that keep you glued till the end.

First Copy Season 2 (Amazon / MX Player – November 5)

After a gripping first season, First Copy dives back into the murky world of film piracy. Starring Munawar Faruqui as Arif, the series explores ambition, betrayal, and redemption as he attempts to rebuild his crumbling empire. Dark, edgy, and highly binge-worthy, it’s a perfect pick for fans of gritty crime dramas.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps (JioHotstar – November 5)

Marvel’s first family finally lands on streaming. The Fantastic Four: First Steps reintroduces the iconic superheroes in a retro-futuristic 1960s setting, featuring Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Joseph Quinn, and Ebon Moss-Bachrach. Expect a mix of cosmic chaos, humor, and stunning visuals that capture the essence of classic Marvel storytelling.

Baramulla (Netflix – November 7)

Set against the breathtaking yet haunting backdrop of Kashmir, Baramulla blends mystery, folklore, and emotion. The story follows a police officer investigating a series of child disappearances, uncovering dark secrets that intertwine with ancient local legends. This one’s a gripping watch for fans of atmospheric thrillers.

Maharani Season 4 (SonyLIV – November 7)

Huma Qureshi returns as Rani Bharti in the fourth season of Maharani, taking her political journey to the national stage. With new rivals in Delhi and power dynamics shifting faster than ever, this season promises intense drama, layered storytelling, and standout performances.

Frankenstein (Netflix – November 7)

Visionary director Guillermo del Toro brings Mary Shelley’s timeless horror tale back to life. Starring Oscar Isaac as Victor Frankenstein and Jacob Elordi as the Creature, this gothic adaptation explores obsession, creation, and the human condition through del Toro’s signature dark-fantasy lens. A visual and emotional masterpiece.

Thode Door Thode Paas (ZEE5 – November 7)

Need something lighter? Thode Door Thode Paas offers warmth and laughter in equal measure. The story follows a retired naval officer who challenges his family to a six-month digital detox for one crore rupees. What begins as chaos turns into a beautiful journey of reconnection and rediscovery, perfect for a cozy weekend watch.

Maxton Hall Season 2 (Amazon Prime Video – November 7)

The hit teen drama Maxton Hall returns with its second season, picking up after the emotional finale of Season 1. Ruby Bell and James Beaufort face new trials in love and loss as their elite boarding school hides more secrets than ever. Stylish, heartfelt, and addictive.

As You Stood By (Netflix – November 7)

From South Korea comes As You Stood By, a gripping psychological thriller where two women conspire to murder one of their husbands, only for an unexpected visitor to unravel everything. With stellar performances and sharp writing, this one promises edge-of-your-seat tension.

Telusu Kada (Netflix – Expected November 7)

One of the most anticipated Telugu releases of the month, Telusu Kada stars Siddhu Jonnalagadda, Raashii Khanna, and Srinidhi Shetty. Directed by Neeraja Kona, the romantic drama is set to stream in multiple languages on Netflix. With its heartwarming story and charming leads, it’s expected to strike an emotional chord with audiences across India.

From political showdowns and gothic reimaginings to heart-tugging romances and dark mysteries, this week’s OTT lineup offers something for every mood. Whether you’re craving a slow-burn drama or a pulse-racing thriller, your next binge is waiting.