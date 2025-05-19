From Mangalore to the Silver Screen: Dr Avinaash V Rai’s Inspiring Rise in Film, Theater, and Hospitality

Born and raised in Mangalore, Karnataka, Dr Rai grew up in a modest middle-class household. With a father in the Indian Army and a homemaker mother, values like discipline and humility were instilled early on. He pursued his education at Government College, Mangalore, followed by a law degree from S.D.M. Law College. A believer in giving back, Dr Rai has long been committed to creating meaningful opportunities for hardworking individuals. “Talent deserves a platform, but dedication deserves the spotlight,” he often says.

Before transitioning to film, Dr Rai built a strong reputation in the theater world. He produced several notable plays including The Book of Passing Shadows, Handicapped City, Sakharam Binder, Ashwamedh, and Birpurush. These productions, known for their powerful themes and execution, highlighted his instinct for impactful storytelling. He also ventured into independent music production, further expanding his creative portfolio.

His cinematic debut came in 2016 with the film Do Lafzon Ki Kahani, starring Randeep Hooda and Kajal Aggarwal and directed by Deepak Tijori. The film was well-received and marked a confident step into Bollywood. While the transition from stage to screen came with its challenges—such as securing funding and overseeing large-scale productions—Dr Rai’s passion for storytelling and his persistence never wavered. “Cinema is a mirror of society—it must reflect truth, challenge perceptions, and inspire change,” he says.

His recent film, Venkya, directed by Sagar, has already gained attention on the festival circuit. It earned an award at the Goa Film Festival, was screened at the KIIT Film Festival in Bhubaneswar, and has now been officially selected for the 16th Bengaluru International Film Festival 2025. With three additional films scheduled for release in 2025, Dr Rai is firmly establishing himself as a filmmaker with both vision and substance.

Outside of cinema, Dr Rai successfully manages his family's hospitality business, which includes three well-established restaurants in Mumbai, with expansion plans underway. His entrepreneurial spirit runs parallel to a deep commitment to social service. As an active supporter of the RK HIV AIDS Research & Care Center, Dr Rai has helped organize over 29,500 medical camps across India, directly benefiting more than 3.65 crore people.

Currently, he is collaborating on two new projects with director Sagar, signaling continued momentum in his creative career. As Venkya moves closer to release and new productions take shape, Dr Avinaash V Rai stands as a shining example of how art, entrepreneurship, and social responsibility can converge to create lasting impact.