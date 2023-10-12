From ‘Sagileti Katha’ to ‘Mark Antony’; check out the films releasing in theatre and OTT this week

This week, there are a few small-budget films lined up for theatrical release. Apart from theatrical releases, some exciting content is hitting the OTT space as well. Let’s have a look into it.

THEATRES:

Sagileti Katha (Telugu film) – October 13

God (Tamil film – Telugu dub) – October 13

Rakshasa Kavyam (Telugu film) – October 13

NithoneNenu (Telugu film) – October 13

DhakDhak (Hindi film) – October 13

OTT

Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning Part 1 (English film – Rental basis) – October 11-Prime Video

Mathagam Part 2 (Tamil web series) – October 12- Disney Plus Hotstar

PremaVimanam (Telugu film) – October 12- ZEE5

Mark Antony (Tamil film – Telugu dub) – October 13-Prime Video

Sultan Of Delhi (Hindi web series) – October 13- Disney Plus Hotstar

Matti Katha (Telugu film) – October 13- Aha

Mistake (Telugu film) – October 13-Aha







