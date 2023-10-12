Live
- Blinken meets Netanyahu, assures full support on finding missing Americans
- Delhi HC appoints Justice Talwant Singh as observer for IICC President's election
- Om Birla meets Parliamentary representatives of G20 nations ahead of P20 summit
- Shivarajkumar urges fans to support team India Vs Pakistan at the Cricket World Cup 2023
- After Delhi, IB board now in AP and Haryana
- After opposition at three places, Goa Govt identifies fourth site for IIT
- HPL to invest Rs 3,000 crore in West Bengal
- ED starts investigation on ration distribution irregularities in Bengal
- IOC suspends Russian Olympic Committee for listing Ukrainian regions in its members
- Will BJP field Scindia in MP Assembly elections?
Just In
From ‘Sagileti Katha’ to ‘Mark Antony’; check out the films releasing in theatre and OTT this week
This week, there are a few small-budget films lined up for theatrical release. Apart from theatrical releases, some exciting content is hitting the OTT space as well. Let’s have a look into it.
This week, there are a few small-budget films lined up for theatrical release. Apart from theatrical releases, some exciting content is hitting the OTT space as well. Let’s have a look into it.
THEATRES:
Sagileti Katha (Telugu film) – October 13
God (Tamil film – Telugu dub) – October 13
Rakshasa Kavyam (Telugu film) – October 13
NithoneNenu (Telugu film) – October 13
DhakDhak (Hindi film) – October 13
OTT
Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning Part 1 (English film – Rental basis) – October 11-Prime Video
Mathagam Part 2 (Tamil web series) – October 12- Disney Plus Hotstar
PremaVimanam (Telugu film) – October 12- ZEE5
Mark Antony (Tamil film – Telugu dub) – October 13-Prime Video
Sultan Of Delhi (Hindi web series) – October 13- Disney Plus Hotstar
Matti Katha (Telugu film) – October 13- Aha
Mistake (Telugu film) – October 13-Aha