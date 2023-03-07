From Salman Khan To The Newlyweds Kiara-Sid: Take A Look At The Bollywood Stars Gala Holi Celebrations

Today being the colourful Holi festival, most of them might be drenched in water and enjoyed the splashing of colours. Right from kids to elders, this festival brings families together and makes all and sundry treat with delicious sweets and drinks (thandaai). Even our dear film stars also enjoyed the festival to the core and also extended festive wishes to all their fans through social media by dropping beautiful glimpses of their celebration!

Right from newlyweds Kiara Ali Advani-Siddharth Malhotra to Kareena Kapoor, most of the stars shared beautiful pics on their Instagram and Twitter pages treating all their fans… Take a look!

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal

Katrina and Vicky celebrated the colourful festival with all their lovely family members!



Kareena Kapoor Khan

Along with sharing the beautiful pics along with her little ones Taimur and Jeh, she also wrote, "Can't wait for the nap we're going to have post this fab #holi session (miss you Saifuuu). Spreading color, love, and joy to all... Love you Insta fam! Happy Holi".



Salman Khan

He looked all awesome and extended the festive wishes on this special day!



Shahid Khan

He shared a memorable scene from Kabir Singh movie!



Siddharth Malhotra And Kiara Ali Advani

This is the first Holi of the lovely couple and they enjoyed it completely with their friends and family.



Karisma Kapoor

This ace actress shared a series of pics from the Holi celebrations and seems to be completely enjoying the festive aura!



Ananya Pandey

She looked lovely in the yellow outfit and are face is filled with gulal on this special day!



Anushka Sharma

Anushka Sharma met her guru Neem Karoli Baba and also penned a special note… "Chanting brings me into the space of love within, which to me is my guru, Neem Karoli Baba. From the outside, he was a little old man wrapped in a blanket in whose presence I felt unconditionally loved. On the inside, there was (and is) nothing in him that wasn't love. I have to talk about my guru because everything I have that is of true, lasting value comes from my relationship with him. I'm not trying to sell you. There is no group to join. We already joined it. It's called "the human race." Maharaj-ji, who was beyond any sectarian beliefs, said over and over again that we're all part of one family and that the same blood runs through our veins.



- Excerpt from Chants of a Lifetime, Krishna Das".

Kartik Aaryan

This young actor shared a glimpse from the festive event and treated all his fans!



Happy Holi…