- Venkatesh’s Aadarsha Kutumbam First Day Box Collection Report
- Woman Dies During Treatment at MGM Hospital; Husband Alleges Medical Negligence
- Interviews From November 4 To Fill 135 Anganwadi Posts In Mulugu
- Welfare hostels Central Purchase system should be cleaned up: SFI State Unit
- Four killed after massive fire breaks out at factory in Delhi's Mangolpuri
- Farmers' Day Celebrations and PM-KISAN Utsav Diwas Held at ICAR–IIRR, Rajendranagar
- Cyclone Arnab: Telecom restoration efforts underway in affected districts
- Study Projects 38% of Vehicles to be Electric by 2030
From Shah Rukh Khan To Nayanthara: November Birthday Calendar Of Indian Cinema Celebrities
In Short
The upcoming colourful Diwali festival is all set to add that special spark to November.
The upcoming colourful Diwali festival is all set to add that special spark to November. And coming to the theatrical releases, we have a bunch of most-awaited movies like Suriya’s Scene, Nayanthara’s Mookuthi Amman 2, Sharwanand’s Bhogi and King Nagarjuna’s Geethanjali (re-release) in the kitty.
And not to forget, November also marks the birthdays of several popular celebrities, including Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Tabu, Khushi Kapoor, Kamal Haasan, Anushka Shetty, Juhi Chawla and Athiya Shetty.
So, check out the November birthday calendar and mark the dates to wish and celebrate your favorite stars’ birthdays. Take a look!
November 1
• Aishwarya Rai
• Illeana D’Cruz
• Ishaan Khattar
November 2
• Shah Rukh Khan
• Eesha Deol
November 4
Tabu
November 5
• Athiya Shetty
• Khushi Kapoor
• Mehreen Pirzada
November 7
• Kamal Haasan
• Anushka Shetty
November 8
Usha Uthup
November 11
Boney Kapoor
November 13
Juhi Chawla
November 16
Aditya Roy Kapur
November 18
• Nayanthara
• Neeti Mohan
• Aparshakti Khurana
November 19
• Tara Sutaria
• Sushmita Sen
November 20
• Divya Khosla Kumar
• Raj Kumar Hirani
November 22
Karthik Aryan
November 23
Naga Chaitanya
November 25
Rakhi Sawant
November 26
Arjun Rampal
November 28
• Yami Gautam
• Esha Gupta
November 30
Raashii Khanna
Get ready for a blockbuster month and celebrate the birthdays of your favourite stars with great joy!!!
Bolsonaro backs off Brazil poll challenge after Trump says 'I’m not running Brazil'
JeM deploys AI deepfakes of Masood Azhar to revive declining recruitment
'If you get involved in any work, finish it': Manisha recalls father's teachings after Worlds title
Police seek to question arrested ex-Bengal minister’s wife in fake Durga Puja pass scam
CM Revanth Reddy lauds ISRO over launch of GSLV-F18 rocket
Class 10 student attacked in Raptadu, CM Chandrababu calls for action
Kashi-Delhi Vande Bharat sleeper train marks historic day for rail passengers: PM Modi
Minister Seethakka announced funds for alternative drinking water facility amid El Nino
Google’s Project Suncatcher achieves first AI response from space
Khammam Police conduct massive crackdown in Tekulapalli, 286 personnel take part in community policing drive