From Shah Rukh Khan To Nayanthara: November Birthday Calendar Of Indian Cinema Celebrities

The upcoming colourful Diwali festival is all set to add that special spark to November. And coming to the theatrical releases, we have a bunch of most-awaited movies like Suriya’s Scene, Nayanthara’s Mookuthi Amman 2, Sharwanand’s Bhogi and King Nagarjuna’s Geethanjali (re-release) in the kitty.

And not to forget, November also marks the birthdays of several popular celebrities, including Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Tabu, Khushi Kapoor, Kamal Haasan, Anushka Shetty, Juhi Chawla and Athiya Shetty.

So, check out the November birthday calendar and mark the dates to wish and celebrate your favorite stars’ birthdays. Take a look!

November 1

• Aishwarya Rai

• Illeana D’Cruz

• Ishaan Khattar

November 2

• Shah Rukh Khan

• Eesha Deol

November 4

Tabu

November 5

• Athiya Shetty

• Khushi Kapoor

• Mehreen Pirzada

November 7

• Kamal Haasan

• Anushka Shetty

November 8

Usha Uthup

November 11

Boney Kapoor

November 13

Juhi Chawla

November 16

Aditya Roy Kapur

November 18

• Nayanthara

• Neeti Mohan

• Aparshakti Khurana

November 19

• Tara Sutaria

• Sushmita Sen

November 20

• Divya Khosla Kumar

• Raj Kumar Hirani

November 22

Karthik Aryan

November 23

Naga Chaitanya

November 25

Rakhi Sawant

November 26

Arjun Rampal

November 28

• Yami Gautam

• Esha Gupta

November 30

Raashii Khanna

Get ready for a blockbuster month and celebrate the birthdays of your favourite stars with great joy!!!