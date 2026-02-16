From the margins to the spotlight

For decades, Telugu girls have found it difficult to claim lasting space in mainstream Telugu cinema. Industry conversations often point to filmmakers favouring actresses from other regions, while others argue that fewer local girls enter the industry or fit the traditional “commercial heroine” template. Whatever the reasons, the reality is clear: Telugu heroines have rarely dominated the industry for long stretches.

In earlier eras, stars like Anushka Shetty, Kajal Aggarwal, Tamannaah Bhatia, and Samantha Ruth Prabhu enjoyed powerful, long-lasting reigns. They weren’t just popular—they were bankable, dependable box-office names. That kind of clear “number one heroine” figure is missing today. The industry currently faces a visible shortage of established, crowd-pulling female stars.

Ironically, this vacuum is opening doors for a new generation of Telugu girls to step forward. One of the most talked-about names is Vaishnavi Chaitanya, who gained recognition with the youthful blockbuster Baby. Though her immediate follow-ups didn’t deliver similar success, she remains in demand and is now part of a big-scale project titled Epic. Her journey reflects resilience more than hype.

Another promising talent is Shivani Nagaram, who impressed with Ambajipeta Marriage Band, followed by a solid hit in Little Hearts. She is now gearing up for Hey Bhagavan, which could be a decisive turning point in her career.

Hyderabad-based Faria Abdullah made a splashy debut with Jatiratnaalu. While her later films didn’t recreate that phenomenon, she continues to stay active, with projects like Gayapadda Simham and ventures into Tamil cinema.

Meanwhile, Sri Gouri Priya is building steady momentum in Tamil films, acting alongside Jayam Ravi in Bro Code, while also maintaining a growing Telugu presence.

Beauty queen Manasa Varanasi found new attention after Devaki Nandana Vasudeva with Couple Friendly, winning over younger audiences. Alongside them, actresses like Chandini Chowdary, Eesha Rebba, and Ananya Nagalla continue to hold their ground with consistent performances.

The shift may be slow, but it is real. Telugu heroines may not yet dominate the industry—but for the first time in years, they are clearly in the conversation. With the current absence of a reigning female superstar, this could be the perfect moment for local talent to move from the margins to the mainstream.