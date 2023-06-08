Live
- Delhi High Court stays Centre's suspension of registration certificates, quota assigned to HGOs
- Fahadh Faasil’s next flick teaser creates curiosity
- Zomato and Blinkit to get AI tools to improve services
- TiHAN-IIT Hyderabad and NATRAX collaborate in the areas of Autonomous Drive Testing Facilities
- Shakti Smart Cards: Where to Obtain Them for Free Bus Travel for Women in Karnataka – Conditions Apply
- Karunanidhi's 'Pen Monument' to be inaugurated on Aug 7: Stalin
- Kesineni Nani makes sensational comments, says will get offers in party if we do good
- Vijay’s blockbuster heroine to pair up again in ‘Thalapathy 68!!!’
- TSLPRB to conduct certificate verification for SI, constable candidates from June 14
- Automobile emission increases air pollution: IITR study
Gadar’ re-releasing in theaters tomorrow
Highlights
Gadar: Ek Prem Katha will be re-released in theaters after 22 years on 9 June 2023. Fans are eager to see Sakina and Tara Singh's love story once...
Gadar: Ek Prem Katha will be re-released in theaters after 22 years on 9 June 2023. Fans are eager to see Sakina and Tara Singh's love story once again on the big screen.
Gadar: Ek Prem Katha (transl. Rebellion: A Love Story) had a global cinema release on June 15, 2001, is a Indian Hindi-language romantic period action drama film directed by Anil Sharma and set during the Partition of India in 1947. Loosely based on the life of Boota Singh, the film stars Sunny Deol and Amisha Patel in lead roles alongside Amrish Puri and Lillete Dubey.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENTS