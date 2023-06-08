Gadar’ re-releasing in theaters tomorrow

Gadar: Ek Prem Katha will be re-released in theaters after 22 years on 9 June 2023. Fans are eager to see Sakina and Tara Singh's love story once again on the big screen.

Gadar: Ek Prem Katha (transl. Rebellion: A Love Story) had a global cinema release on June 15, 2001, is a Indian Hindi-language romantic period action drama film directed by Anil Sharma and set during the Partition of India in 1947. Loosely based on the life of Boota Singh, the film stars Sunny Deol and Amisha Patel in lead roles alongside Amrish Puri and Lillete Dubey.