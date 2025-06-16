Gaddar Awards Brought New Enthusiasm to the Telugu Film Industry" – TFCC Chairman Dr. Pratani Ramakrishna Goud

Telugu Film Chamber of Commerce (TFCC) Chairman Dr. Pratani Ramakrishna Goud expressed his heartfelt gratitude to the Telangana state government and Chief Minister Revanth Reddy for organizing the Telangana Gaddar Film Awards in a grand and memorable manner. During a press meet held at his office, Dr. Goud lauded the event for injecting fresh enthusiasm into the Telugu film industry.

“The Telangana Gaddar Film Awards were conducted splendidly by the state government,” said Dr. Goud. “Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, Deputy CM Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, and Cinematography Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy spent hours at the ceremony, showing their support for the film fraternity. I sincerely thank them for this. These awards have inspired filmmakers and artists, motivating them to strive for excellence. I urge that these awards be held every year without fail.”

He also acknowledged the contributions of FDC Chairman Dil Raju, who played a key role in ensuring the success of the event.

However, Dr. Goud did not hold back in pointing out areas that need improvement. “It was disappointing that some of the award-winning actors did not attend the main ceremony. Their presence would have added more value to the occasion. There were also several logistical oversights. Notable industry figures did not receive passes on time senior filmmaker Tammareddy Bharadwaja received his only at 9 PM. Within the TFCC, only one or two members received passes, despite us having nearly a thousand producers.”

He particularly criticized the handling of the event by FDC Commissioner Harish, stating, “His lack of basic understanding of the film industry was evident. Better coordination and planning could have made the event even more impactful.”

Dr. Goud also emphasized the need for better representation of Telangana members in the Gaddar Awards jury to ensure inclusivity and regional balance.

Despite these shortcomings, Dr. Goud concluded on a positive note, appreciating the scale and spirit of the event. “Even with a few minor flaws, I’m happy that the Gaddar Awards were conducted on such a grand scale. It has certainly set a new benchmark for how film award ceremonies should be celebrated in Telangana.”