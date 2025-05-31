Gaddar Awards from 2014-23 announced

Hyderabad: The Telangana Film Development Corporation (TFDC) has announced the Gaddar Telangana Film Awards in the best picture category and also six special awards for the period between 2014 to December 2023. Ever since Telangana was formed, the government has not presented film awards for the last 11 years.

Film Jury Chairman Murali Mohan and FDC Chairman V Venkata Ramana Reddy (Dil Raju) announced the awards – first, second and third for 10 years, along with the special awards here on Friday. The year-wise awards in the order of ranking are:

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and noted film personalities will present the awards to the winners at a function in the city on June 14.





SPECIAL AWARDS