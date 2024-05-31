"Gam Gam Ganesha" is a Perfect Family Entertainer - Movie Team at Success Meet

Anand Deverakonda's latest movie is "Gam Gam Ganesha". Pragathi Srivastava and Nayan Sarika appear as heroines opposite Anand. The film is produced by Kedar Selagamshetty and Vamsi Karumanchi under the banner Hy-Life Entertainment. Uday Shetty makes his directorial debut with this film. The movie "Gam Gam Ganesha", which hit theaters today, is getting a super hit response from all areas. In this context, the movie team organized a success meet. In this program,

Co-producer Anurag Parvataneni said, "We watched our movie 'Gam Gam Ganesha' sitting in the middle of the audience. We are getting good responses from audiences. People are laughing and enjoying to the comedy scenes. Media friends came with their families and watched the movie. Our director Uday has made a film that entertains the audience. The audiences are connecting to all the major characters. Apart from our movie, two other movies that have been released are also getting positive talk. All our family friends are going to watch 'Gam Gam Ganesha' once again."

Director Uday Shetty said, "Claps and whistles are being heard in the theaters for the 'Gam Gam Ganesha'. I am happy to see the reaction of the audience. It is a perfect family entertainer. The interval twist, check post scene, and twists revealed in the climax of the movie are getting good responses. The character of Organ David, played by Vennela Kishore, is also receiving a hilarious response. Thanks to the audience for making our movie 'Gam Gam Ganesha' so successful."

Producer Vamsi Karumanchi said, "'Gam Gam Ganesha' is getting a good response as a family entertainer. Reviews are also very positive. Vennela Kishore's Organ David, Shankar's character and Emmanuel, have reached the audience well. Reviews are stating that this is a new kind of movie for Anand too. Our music director Chaitan Bhardwaj has given good BGM. We will also do the next movie with him."

Actor Krishna Chaitanya said, "Our Uday gave a hit with his first movie with 'Gam Gam Ganesha'. Happy to share the screen with Anand in this movie. His performance was amazing. Thanks to the audience for making our film a success."

Jabardasth Emmanuel said, "When we started the movie, Anand and I thought that if the comedy worked out and families came to this movie, then we would be successful. Today that statement has come true. Family audiences are coming to our movie 'Gam Gam Ganesha'. It is said that my name changed from Jabardasth Emmanuel to West Indies with this film. The next two days are the weekend, so we expect a large number of audiences to come to our movie theaters."

Hero Anand Devarakonda said, "Thank you for your response and support for the movie 'Gam Gam Ganesha'. We have not had good family entertainers in recent times. 'Gam Gam Ganesha' is a perfect family entertainer. The response to our movie is good from the Telugu states as well as Karnataka. Our director gave a hit with his first movie itself. Our producers Vamsi, Kedar, and Anurag have provided full support to make the project successful. I know how much tension they are under because of today's release. I want to do more good projects. Vennela Kishore, Satyam Rajesh, Emmanuel, Yavar—everyone's characters have come out well in 'Gam Gam Ganesha'. There is also a mystical element about Ganesha. My brother Vijay said that it was good to see this movie before its release. Go to our cinema with your families this weekend and enjoy."