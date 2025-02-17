GAMA Awards 2025 grand reveal event sets the stage for a spectacular celebration

The 5th Edition Grand Reveal Event of the GAMA (Gulf Academy Movie Awards) 2025 was successfully held on February 16, 2025, at Mythri Farm in Ajman, Dubai. The event witnessed a massive turnout, with over 500 Telugu attendees from Dubai, alongside prominent Tollywood and music industry celebrities.

This year, the Grand Reveal Event introduced an innovative format, making the announcement of the date, venue, and jury committee a captivating experience for the audience. In the presence of the GAMA Organizing Committee and renowned singer Raghu Kunche, it was officially announced that the GAMA Awards 2025 will take place on June 7, 2025, at the Dubai Sharjah Expo Center.

Star-studded jury and exciting arrangements

The jury panel for this prestigious event will be led by renowned film director A. Kodanda Ramireddy, legendary music composer Koti, and acclaimed director B. Gopal. Their expertise will guide the selection process for various award categories honoring Tollywood’s finest talents.

GAMA Awards Chairman, Kesari Trimurthulu Garu, expressed his excitement, stating that after four successful editions, the 5th edition aims to bring leading film personalities and artists as special guests. He also highlighted that special entertainment programs are being planned exclusively for the Telugu community in the UAE.

Meanwhile, GAMA Awards CEO, SowrabhKesari, revealed that the awards ceremony will be conducted in a grand and innovative manner, featuring public voting for nominated categories and a star-studded guest lineup.

A night of music, magic & more

The Grand Reveal Event was packed with entertainment, musical performances, and surprises. Anchor and singer Thiru, along with Sharanya, mesmerized the crowd with their performances, while Magician Ravi stole the show with his unique magic act, unveiling the GAMA Awards 2025.

The event also featured video messages from jury members A. Kodanda Rami reddy, Koti, and B. Gopal, who emphasized the importance of GAMA in recognizing and encouraging artistic talent. Popular singer Raghu Kunche expressed his deep connection with GAMA, stating that it is one of the most awaited events for Telugu artists.

An unforgettable celebration awaits

The GAMA Awards 2025 promises to be a glorious celebration of cinema, music, and talent. With star-studded performances, prestigious awards, and high-energy entertainment, the event will be a historic moment for the Telugu film industry on a global stage.