Game Changer Box Office Collection: Ram Charan's Film Earns ₹112.84 Crore in 5 Days

Ram Charan's Game Changer is performing well at the box office, bringing in strong numbers each day. As of Day 5, the Telugu political drama directed by S. Shankar and starring Kiara Advani has grossed an estimated total of ₹112.84 crore.

*Game Changer* had a strong start at the box office, opening with ₹54 crore on Day 1. Over the weekend, the film earned ₹94.8 crore in total. On Day 5, January 14, the film earned ₹10.19 crore, marking a 29% increase from the previous day’s ₹7.85 crore.

Here's a breakdown of the earnings:

- Day 1: ₹54 crore

- Day 2: ₹22 crore

- Day 3: ₹18.8 crore

- Day 4: ₹7.85 crore

- Day 5: ₹10.19 crore (estimated)

With ₹112.84 crore, Game Changer has become Ram Charan's second highest-grossing solo film. It is just ₹41 crore away from beating the box office earnings of Rangasthalam, which made ₹154 crore.

The film also set a new record for the highest opening of a Sankranti release, surpassing Sarileru Neekevvaru’’s ₹45 crore opening. Ram Charan’s highest-grossing film remains RRR, which earned ₹772 crore in India.