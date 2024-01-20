‘Game On’ trailer gets unveiled at a grand event

The upcoming action thriller 'Game On', produced by Ravi Kasturi under Kasturi Creations and Golden Wings Productions, is set to showcase Geetanand and Neha Solanki in substantial roles. The film, directed by Dayanandh, is scheduled for a grand release on February 2nd and has generated significant buzz with its promotional content. The trailer was unveiled in a grand launch event.

Producer Ravi Kasturi, sharing insights into the film's journey, expressed that the project, conceived in 2011, faced numerous challenges before finally taking shape in 2021. He emphasized the commitment to maintaining quality in all aspects of production and highlighted the uniqueness of the story, asserting that such a narrative hasn't been explored in Telugu cinema before.

Director Dayanandh, influenced by Puri Jagannadh's style, described 'Game On' as a commercial script with raw and rustic elements. The characters in the movie are portrayed in shades of gray, contributing to a narrative focused on a psychological game. The film promises a blend of action, romance, and emotions, providing a distinctive cinematic experience. Dayanandh acknowledged the challenges faced during the three-year journey, praising Geetanand for his intense portrayal and emphasizing the dark family emotions incorporated into the storyline.

Aditya Menon, supporting the concept of supporting debutants, commended Dayanandh for presenting a fresh narrative. Neha Solanki expressed excitement about her role, and Geetanand shared the dedication and hard work put into the film. He outlined the plot of a marketing executive in a gaming company engaging in a real-time psychological game, promising a thrilling and entertaining experience. Geetanand and Dayanandh expressed their aspirations for recognition as an actor and action director, respectively, anticipating a positive reception from the audience.