Gautham Vasudev Menon and Ram Pothineni film on cards

Ram Pothineni is all set to team up with critically acclaimed filmmaker Gautham Menon. The duo is going to collaborate for a film next year. Gautham Menon revealed the above details during the promotions of his next 'Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu' (VTK) that he would direct Ram in an interesting film next year.



Ram recently made his debut in Tamil with Lingusamy's "The Warriorr". The film ended as an average despite bagging mixed reviews. Ram dubbed for his role in Tamil. He is now going to take it forward with Gautham's film which will also be Telugu-Tamil bilingual. Meanwhile, Ram has signed Boyapati Sreenu's film. This is going to start shooting by the end of this month. Boyapati Sreenu delivered a blockbuster with "Akhanda" and is prepping up to deliver a mass commercial film with Ram.

It can also be noted that Gautham Menon's intense gangster drama "VTK" is being released in Telugu as "Life Of Muthu" by Sravanthi Ravi Kishore.