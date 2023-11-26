‘Geethanjali Malli Vachindhi’ shoot progressing at quick pace

Gorgeous beauty Anjali's 'Geethanjali' was one of the big hits among small budget films way back in 2014. The film was not only became a box-office success but also acted as a trendsetter for more films in the genre. One of the best horror-comedy films 'Geethanjali' is all set to roll into its sequel.

The film titled "Geethanjali Malli Vachindi" will be produced by Kona Venkat under Kona films Corporation in association with MVV Cinemas. Heroine Anjali will be playing the lead role, and it's a milestone 50th film in her career. Needless to say, the sequel will follow in the same horror-comedy genre.

The makers are producing 'Geethanjali Malli Vachindi' as a huge budget movie in the horror comedy genre. The film will be released Pan India wide in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam languages. Along with Anjali, Srinivas Reddy, Satyam Rajesh, Shakalaka Shankar, Satya, Sunil, Ravi Shankar, Srikanth Iyyengar are playing the lead roles in this sequel.

The makers roped in popular actor Rahul Madhav from the Malayalam film industry. This is his Telugu debut. Makers are confident that this sequel will surpass the all horror comedy genre films. The plot of this movie will take place in Hyderabad and Ooty. Recently makers started the shoot and it's progressing at a quick pace. The makers have completed 80 percent of the shooting so far. A schedule is to be shot in Ooty and entire shoot will be completed.

Kona Film Corporation, which has always been at the forefront of encouraging young talent, is making its mark through this film. Atlanta (US)-based choreographer Shiva Thurlapati, who choreographed for Ninnu Kori and Nishabdam films, is being introduced as the director for this film.

MVV Cinema and Kona Film Corporation are bankrolling the film. Pravin Lakkaraju is scoring music while Suhatha Siddhartha will be handling the cinematography. Story is written by Kona Venkat. The film will be produced by MVV Satyanarayana and GV. With almost the same team, makers are planning to deliver another blockbuster with the sequel. The makers are planning to release the film in southern languages in early 2024.