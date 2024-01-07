‘Geethanjali Malli Vachindi’ team shares their excitement about the film

The sequel to the 2014 hit film 'Geethanjali,' titled "Geethanjali Malli Vachindi," is set to mark its presence with a fresh ensemble cast and an intriguing storyline. Produced by Kona Venkat under Kona Films Corporation in collaboration with MVV Cinemas, the movie stars the gorgeous Anjali, known for her role in the original film, as the lead. Notably, this milestone 50th film in Anjali's career is expected to be a high-budget horror-comedy.

The sequel picks up where 'Geethanjali' left off and is scheduled for a Pan India release in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam languages in early 2024. Alongside Anjali, the film features a stellar cast, including Srinivas Reddy, Satyam Rajesh, Shakalaka Shankar, Satya, Sunil, Ravi Shankar, and Srikanth Iyyengar.

The first look of the film was unveiled at a grand launch event, with key members of the team expressing their excitement. Editor Chota K Prasad highlighted the unique blend of fear and laughter in the movie, promising a novel experience for the audience. Cinematographer Sujatha Siddharth thanked Kona Venkat for the opportunity and praised the visual appeal of 'Geethanjali Malli Vachindi.'

Music director Pravin Lakkaraju, who had worked on the original 'Geethanjali,' expressed his joy at being part of the sequel and promised a delightful musical experience with four songs, including the theme song.

Actor Ravi Krishna, sharing his excitement, emphasized the unforgettable feeling of being part of the sequel to a film he had enjoyed as a viewer a decade ago. Director Siva Thurlapati thanked Kona Venkat for trusting him with the directorial role, and actor Srinivas Reddy echoed his enthusiasm for the film's unique combination of laughter and scares.

Kona Venkat, the presenter of the film, reflected on the journey of 'Geethanjali' and the evolution of the sequel. He praised the talents of the team members, including Pravin Lakkaraju, Siva Thurlapati, and lyricist Sreejo, whom he had discovered in the United States.

Anjali expressed her confidence in 'Geethanjali Malli Vachindi,' stating that it has rich visuals, a stellar cast, and was crafted with meticulous care. She highlighted the efforts of the entire team, including Srinivas Reddy, Shakalaka Shankar, and Rajesh, who continue to bring laughter to the sequel.

With the teaser planned for a Sankranti release, the team is gearing up for a promising cinematic experience that blends horror, comedy, and entertainment, aiming to captivate audiences once again.







