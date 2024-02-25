‘Geethanjali Malli Vachindi’ teaser: Tantalizing preview of exhilarating and humorous moments

The highly anticipated sequel to the horror blockbuster "Geethanjali" has been officially titled 'Geethanjali Malli Vachindi,' directed by Shiva Turlapati, with a compelling storyline crafted by Kona Venkat. As the film gears up for its release on March 22nd, the makers recently treated fans to a chilling teaser that masterfully weaves together elements of horror and humor, amplifying expectations for this thrilling cinematic experience.



The teaser introduces viewers to the central characters converging at Sangeeth Mahal for a film shoot. Intriguingly, the narrative of the film mirrors the eerie events within the mahal, setting the stage for a spine-chilling tale. The crew's encounters with the supernatural unfold, promising a riveting and hair-raising experience for audiences. Adding an extra layer of entertainment, the teaser showcases the impeccable comedic timing of talented actors including Satya, Srinivas Reddy, Sunil, Satyam Rajesh, and Shakalaka Shankar.

An exciting highlight of the teaser is the unexpected entry of Anjali into action, displaying her prowess in a gripping fight scene. This teaser snippet serves as a tantalizing preview of the exhilarating and humorous moments that await audiences in 'Geethanjali Malli Vachindi.'

Produced by MVV Satyanarayana and GV under the banners of MVV Cinema & Kona Film Corporation, the film is poised to captivate viewers with its unique blend of horror and comedy. As the release date draws near, the sequel promises to deliver an unforgettable cinematic experience that will keep audiences on the edge of their seats while providing ample doses of laughter. "Geethanjali Malli Vachindi" is set to hit theaters worldwide on March 22nd, marking the return of the beloved horror franchise with a fresh and gripping narrative.