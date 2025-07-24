‘Giant’ trailer packs a punch

The official trailer for Giant, the much-anticipated biopic of boxing legend Prince Naseem “Naz” Hamed, has been released by True Brit, offering a stirring first look at the extraordinary rise of one of boxing’s most charismatic and controversial figures.

Written and directed by Rowan Athale, Giant stars Amir El-Masry as Naz and traces the boxer’s transformation from the gritty streets of Sheffield to international superstardom during the 1990s. The trailer bursts with adrenaline-fueled fight sequences, flamboyant entrances, and the emotionally rich journey of a young man who defied stereotypes and broke boundaries with flair and ferocity.

At the film’s emotional core is the powerful relationship between Naz and his Irish trainer Brendan Ingle, portrayed by Pierce Brosnan. Their bond, built on trust, discipline, and resilience, is highlighted as a key force behind Naz’s rise to world champion status. Brosnan’s portrayal hints at a heartfelt mentorship, adding emotional gravity to the sports drama.

The film also features a strong supporting cast including Ali Saleh, Katherine Dow Blyton, Samir Arrian, Rocco Haynes, Austin Haynes, and Elliot Benn, all adding layers to the story of a boy who became “The Prince.”

More than just a sports film, Giant promises an introspective look at the price of fame and the internal struggles behind the spotlight. As the trailer boldly proclaims, this is not just about boxing—it’s the untold story of the man behind the legend.

While a release date is still under wraps, Giant is already drawing attention for its gripping narrative and transformative performances, and is shaping up to be one of the most awaited sports dramas of the year.