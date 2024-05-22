‘Goodachari 2’ opts for director change

The highly anticipated sequel to Adivi Sesh's acclaimed spy thriller "Goodachari" is making waves with a notable change behind the camera. While the original film was helmed by Sashi Kiran Tikka, the sequel, titled "Goodachari 2" (G2), sees a new director taking the reins - Vinay Kumar Sirigineedi.

Addressing the directorial switch during the promotions of "Satyabhama," Sashi Kiran Tikka clarified, "Everything is fine between Sesh and me. Actually, Vinay Kumar, who worked as an A.D. for 'Major' and 'Goodachari,' is directing 'Goodachari 2.' Sesh and I collectively made this decision. Vinay knows the Goodachari world really well."

Explaining further, Tikka emphasized Vinay Kumar's deep understanding of the "Goodachari" universe, stating, "Even if I wake him at 3 AM, Vinay tells me every minute aspect about Goodachari. He is very clear. It is a deliberate choice."

Tikka, who is involved in other projects, including directing another film and producing "Satyabhama," revealed that the decision to entrust Vinay Kumar with the sequel's direction was a strategic one.

Starring Banita Sandhu, known for her roles in "October" and "Sardar Udham," as the female lead, "Goodachari 2" is produced by TG Vishwa Prasad and Abhishek Agarwal under the banners of People Media Factory, Abhishek Agarwal Arts, and AK Entertainments.

With the change in directorship and a talented ensemble cast, anticipation for "Goodachari 2" continues to mount as fans eagerly await the next chapter in this gripping spy thriller series.



