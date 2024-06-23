  • Menu
Gopichand Malineni’sfilm with Sunny Deolkicks off shooting in Hyderabad
The highly anticipated action film #SDGM, starring action superstar Sunny Deol and directed by the dynamic Gopichand Malineni, has officially begun shooting in Hyderabad. Touted as the biggest action film in Indian cinema, #SDGM aims to redefine the action genre.

The first schedule of the shoot commenced with key sequences integral to the film's narrative. These meticulously planned and executed scenes will set the tone for the high-octane action and gripping drama that audiences can expect.

Sunny Deol, known for his powerful screen presence and intense performances, collaborates with Gopichand Malineni, a director celebrated for blending intense action with strong emotional narratives. This partnership promises an unparalleled cinematic experience for audiences nationwide.

The film boasts jaw-dropping stunts and action sequences designed to be larger-than-life, ensuring that viewers are on the edge of their seats from start to finish. Saiyami Kher and Regina Cassandra have been cast in pivotal roles, adding to the film's star power.

#SDGM is produced on a grand scale by Tollywood’s leading production houses, Mythri Movie Makers and People Media Factory. The music is composed by the sensational Thaman S, with Rishi Punjabi handling cinematography and Navin Nooli in charge of editing. Avinash Kolla is responsible for production design.

As the film progresses, it promises to set new standards in the action genre, showcasing a blend of high-octane action, gripping drama, and stellar performances.


