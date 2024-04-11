Gopichand, Sreenu Vaitla serve up a mass feast with ‘Viswam;’first strike unveiled

Macho Star Gopichand and director Sreenu Vaitla have set the stage for a high-voltage action extravaganza with the unveiling of the first strike video of #Gopichand32, titled powerfully as "Viswam." Produced by TG Vishwa Prasad under People Media Factory and Venu Donepudi’s Chitralayam Studios, the film promises to deliver an adrenaline-pumping experience.

The first strike video kicks off with vibrant wedding celebrations, but takes a shocking turn as Gopichand's character makes a dramatic entrance, wielding a machine gun disguised as a guitar case. With stylish flair and dark shades, Gopichand embodies a compellingly negative-shaded character, leaving audiences intrigued by the grey facets of his role.

Director Sreenu Vaitla makes a striking comeback, showcasing Gopichand in a refreshingly different avatar. The visuals, crafted by KV Guhan, exude style and promise, while Chaitan Bharadwaj's score adds depth to the narrative. The meticulous production design offers a visual treat, setting the stage for an electrifying cinematic experience.

Penned by the acclaimed writer Gopi Mohan, known for his association with blockbuster films, the screenplay promises to keep audiences on the edge of their seats. With editing by Amar Reddy Kudumula and art direction by Kiran Manne, "Viswam" sets the bar high for upcoming releases.

Details about the film's heroine and other key aspects will be unveiled soon, adding to the excitement surrounding this eagerly awaited project. Stay tuned for more updates as "Viswam" gears up to make its mark on the silver screen.



