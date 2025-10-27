Live
Gopichand’s ‘Gopichand33’ massive interval shoot
Macho Star Gopichand is presently starring in his prestigious historical action entertainer ‘Gopichand33’
Macho Star Gopichand is presently starring in his prestigious historical action entertainer 'Gopichand33', directed by the visionary Sankalp Reddy and ambitiously produced by Srinivasaa Chitturi of Srinivasaa Silver Screen, with Pavan Kumar presenting. The film is being mounted on a massive scale with a lavish budget.
The movie has already wrapped up four schedules and 55 days of shooting. Currently, the team is filming a massive interval action sequence featuring the lead cast, with Venkat Master supervising the high-octane choreography. This action-packed episode is going to be a major highlight, leaving audiences on the edge of their seats.
Earlier, on Gopichand's birthday, the makers unveiled a stunning special poster and glimpse that sent waves of excitement. Gopichand appeared in a ferocious warrior avatar, sporting long hair and a thick beard, hinting at the intensity of his character.
Director Sankalp Reddy, known for his unique storytelling and technical brilliance, brings to life a pivotal yet often overlooked chapter of Indian history, delivering a visually stunning and emotionally resonant narrative. Gopichand plays a never-before-seen role, highlighting his versatility and dedication to his craft.
A talented team of technicians is backing the project, with Soundar Rajan behind the camera and Anudeep Dev providing the music.