Grand launch of ‘Meghana’ teaser

A youth-oriented crime and suspense thriller film titled ‘Meghana’ is all set to hit the Telugu silver screen soon. Featuring ‘Chitram’ Srinivas, Sushma, and Ram Bandaru in the lead roles, the film is directed by Sudhakar Reddy Varra and produced by Nandi Venkat Reddy under the banner of Sri Shiva Sai Films. The poster and teaser launch event was held grandly at the Telugu Film Chamber, Hyderabad, with several film celebrities gracing the occasion.

Speaking at the event, hero ‘Chitram’ Srinivas said, “This film is being made with strong content and will surely become a success. I believe it will add another hit to my career. I thank the director and producer for giving me this opportunity.”









Heroine Sushma said, “Since the beginning, everyone in the team has been very supportive. I’m happy to have been given a chance to play the lead role. My father passed away three years ago, and I haven’t celebrated my birthday since. But celebrating it during this press meet made me feel deeply emotional and happy. This movie will be a special milestone in my life.”

Director Sudhakar Reddy Varra shared, “Though it’s a small production, we made this movie with big dreams. Despite facing several challenges, we completed it within two years. The story mainly revolves around human emotions and relationships. I’m confident audiences will connect deeply with it.”





Producer Nandi Venkat Reddy stated, “We’ve made this film with a strong social message and designed it to appeal to family audiences. The story is engaging and entertaining for all age groups. We will soon announce the release date.”

Chief guests — director Sanjeev Mogoti, ‘MeeloOkadu’ movie hero Kuppili Srinivas, and noted actors ‘Gharshana’ Srinivas, Lankela Ashok Reddy, and Dhanunjay — praised the teaser, saying, “It looks gripping and fresh. Making a crime suspense thriller with new talent is truly inspiring. We sincerely wish the entire team great success.”

The movie is currently in its final post-production stage and will soon be released in theatres.