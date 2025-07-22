Live
‘Gurram Paapi Reddy’ makers unveil a special birthday poster for Yogi Babu
The much-anticipated dark comedy Gurram Paapi Reddy, starring Naresh Agastya and Faria Abdullah, is gearing up for its theatrical release. Produced by Venu Saddi, Amar Bura, and Jayakanth (Bobby), under the presentation of Dr. Sandhya Goli, the film is directed by Murali Manohar and promises a fresh take on the genre with a unique and never-before-seen concept.
To mark popular actor Yogi Babu’s birthday, the makers of Gurram Paapi Reddy unveiled a special poster featuring him in character as Udraju. His role is said to be one of the key highlights of the film, and the newly released poster has already sparked curiosity among fans. Known for his impeccable comic timing, Yogi Babu is expected to bring a distinct flavour to the narrative.
Described as a perfect blend of dark humour and unconventional storytelling, the film features a set of stylish and well-crafted characters. Director Murali Manohar shared that the story is set in the bustling city of Hyderabad and brings to life a contemporary and edgy atmosphere, aligning with the tone of a modern dark comedy.
The makers believe Gurram Paapi Reddy will stand out for its innovative narrative, quirky characterisation, and bold storytelling approach. As the release date draws near, excitement is building around this experimental project that aims to deliver both laughs and intrigue in equal measure.