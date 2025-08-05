‘Gurram Paapireddy’ teaser launched grandly

Starring Naresh Agastya and Faria Abdullah, ‘Gurram Paapireddy’ is an upcoming film presented by Dr. Sandhya Goli and produced by Venu Saddi, Amar Bura, and Jayakanth (Bobby). The film is directed by Murali Manohar, who brings a never-before-seen concept to the screen with a unique dark comedy narrative. The movie is gearing up for release soon.

The teaser was launched today at a grand event in Hyderabad, attended by comedy legend Brahmanandam, South Indian comedy superstar Yogi Babu, and the rest of the movie team.

At the event, Producer Jayakanth said, "Thank you to everyone who came for the teaser launch of ‘Gurram Paapireddy’. This is a unique dark comedy film in Telugu. It’s going to be a joyride throughout. Murali and I started this project, and though the budget increased, Venu and Amar stepped up and supported us completely. Without Sandhya Garu, this film wouldn’t have been possible. We’re fortunate to have a great cast including Yogi Babu. We hope audiences make ‘Gurram Paapireddy’ a super hit."

Producer Amar Bura said, "We come from an IT background but have always been passionate about filmmaking. This film was a dream we wanted to fulfill. The film turned out really well."

Hasya Brahma Brahmanandam said, "This film is special to me, especially since it’s driven by a group of passionate young people. I play the role of a judge in this movie. Director Murali Manohar has a strong passion for filmmaking and has presented me in a new light. Alongside Prabhas Srinu, Raj Kumar Kasireddy, Jeevan Kumar, and myself, we’ve tried to bring genuine laughter to audiences. Yogi Babu is a special attraction in this film."

Yogi Babu added, "I’m happy to directly connect with the Telugu audience through ‘Gurram Paapireddy’. Best wishes to our hero Naresh, heroine Faria, producers, and director. It was a great experience working with Brahmanandam Garu. My film ‘Sir Madam’ received great love from Telugu audiences, and I play another fun character in this one too. Looking forward to speaking in Telugu at the success meet!”