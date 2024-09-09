“Guvva Gootilo” song from ‘Swag’movie unveiled

The King of Content, Sree Vishnu, and talented director Hasith Goli, have once again enchanted audiences with the hilarious teaser of ‘Swag’. The teaser not only introduces various characters played by Sree Vishnu but also reveals the premise of the movie, set across different timelines. TG Vishwa Prasad is producing the film under People Media Factory.





Vivek Sagar composed the music for the movie, and the first single, ‘Singaro Singa’, became a chartbuster. Now, the second single, ‘Guvva Gootilo’, has just been unveiled. Sree Vishnu shines as Yayathi, the charismatic leader of the Yayathi Dance Troupe. The song takes a nostalgic dive into the past with its retro beats and stylish choreography, reflecting the essence of 80s and 90s music.



The retro-themed composition by Vivek Sagar is perfectly complemented by the unique lyrics of Bhuvana Chandra. With the dynamic trio of Mano, Geetha Madhuri, and Snigdha Sharma delivering electrifying vocals, the track is a visual and auditory treat. Sireesh Kumar choreographed the retro-style dance moves.

Set against the vibrant backdrop of a colorfulJathara, ‘Guvva Gootilo’ promises to be a crowd-pleaser, especially with the Ganesh Chaturthi festival approaching. The film Swag is scheduled for a theatrical release on October 4th.