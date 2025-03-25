Hansal Mehta, Kangana Ranaut Clash Over Kunal Kamra Controversy

Filmmaker Hansal Mehta and actor-MP Kangana Ranaut engaged in a heated online exchange over the crackdown on stand-up comic Kunal Kamra for his jokes about Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. Their disagreement unfolded amid a broader debate surrounding vandalism at a Mumbai studio following Kamra's satirical remarks.

Mehta flagged an abusive post aimed at Kamra, prompting a social media user to question why he had remained silent when Ranaut's property was demolished in 2020 under the Uddhav Thackeray-led administration. Responding to the post, Mehta asked whether her house had been vandalized by goons or if her freedom of expression was challenged, insisting the circumstances were different.

Ranaut countered with a detailed account of her 2020 ordeal, stating that she had faced threats, been called derogatory names, and had her property demolished overnight before the courts could intervene. She highlighted the Bombay High Court's ruling that deemed the demolition illegal. Accusing Mehta of bias, she criticized his work, referring to it as "third class" and dismissing his statements as false and agenda-driven.

Mehta kept his response brief, wishing Ranaut a "Get well soon."

The filmmaker later reflected on his own experience with political intimidation, recalling an incident 25 years ago when members of a political party vandalized his office, physically assaulted him, and forced him into a public apology over a dialogue in his film. He described the experience as deeply damaging, stating that it affected his filmmaking and muted his courage for years.

Highlighting the importance of civil discourse, Mehta asserted that disagreement should not lead to violence or intimidation and underscored the need for dialogue and dignity in public discourse.

Ranaut, addressing the controversy around Kamra, defended the current action against the comedian as legal, distinguishing it from the 2020 demolition of her office, which she claimed was unlawful. She also criticized Kamra’s remarks about Shinde, arguing that personal attacks based on someone’s humble background were inappropriate.