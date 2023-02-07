Hansika And Sohael Khaturiya's 'Love Shaadi Drama' Trailer Is Out…

The gala weddings of film stars always hold a lot of drama and these royal events are just worth watching! But as they are mostly close-knitted affairs, fans don't get a chance of witnessing the fun. But with Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan's bold step of giving away the rights to showcase it in the form of a movie turned the tables. Now, following the footsteps of the lady superstar even another Kollywood diva Hansika also stepped forward to treat her fans by coming up with her wedding show 'Love Shaadi Drama'. Her royal wedding with her bestie Sohael was nothing less than a grandeur ceremony and thus the show will be streamed on Disney+ Hotstar from 10th February, 2023!



Well, only the best side of the weddings is witnessed in the pics, but actually, they also hold a lot of emotional elements. So, along with capturing those memorable moments, the popular OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar is all set to come up with a special show of this celeb wedding!

As the release date is nearing, the trailer of this most-awaited show is out and it showcased Hansika and Sohael's amazing glimpses of their wedding… Take a look!

Along with sharing the trailer, Hansika also wrote, "Here you go! The awaited trailer of #HansikasLoveShaadiDrama is out now! Watch #HotstarSpecials #HansikasLoveShaadiDrama on #Disneyplushotstar from Feb 10".

The trailer is full of love, drama and emotion too as Hansika looked perfect as a bride and is all happy tying the knot with her best friend Sohael. But it was not easy for her as he faced many controversies but came back strong and enjoyed her wedding to the fullest. Initially, her wedding lehenga choice was pink but just a few weeks ahead she changed it to red. Along with these more interesting elements, the trailer also made us witness Hansika and her parents' state of mind while taking a big decision.

Well, Hansika tied the knot with her best friend Sohael Khaturiya on 4th December, 2022 at Jaipur's Mundota Fort and Palace. As said, it was a close-knitted affair.

Speaking about Hansika's work front, she will be next seen in Gandhari, Rowdy Baby, 105 Minutes and My name is Shruti movies!