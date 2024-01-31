‘Hanu-Man’ 3D version to be out soon; here are the details

The Pan-Indian blockbuster "Hanu-Man," starring Teja Sajja and directed by Prasanth Varma, continues its impressive run at the box office despite the release of various films. In a recent interview, Prasanth Varma revealed that the team is working on something unique related to "Hanu-Man." Additionally, a 3D version of the film was test-screened at Prasads theater in Hyderabad.

Sources suggest that Prasanth Varma is actively involved in the 3D adaptation of "Hanu-Man," targeting a summer release, along with previously announced foreign language versions. Fans are eagerly awaiting an official confirmation from the team regarding this exciting development.

"Hanu-Man" features a stellar cast including Teja Sajja, Amrita Aiyer, Vinay Rai, Getup Srinu, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Satya, and Vennela Kishore in key roles. Produced by K Niranjan Reddy of PrimeShow Entertainment, the film boasts a musical score by Gowrahari, Anudeep Dev, and Krishna Saurabh.

The success and popularity of "Hanu-Man" have prompted the filmmakers to explore unique adaptations, such as the upcoming 3D version, to enhance the viewing experience for the audience.