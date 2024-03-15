‘Hanu-Man’ in OTT: Prasanth Varma gives a crazy update on the film’s digital debut

The much-anticipated OTT debut of Tollywood’s sensational blockbuster "Hanu-Man," directed by the visionary filmmaker Prasanth Varma and starring Teja Sajja, has left fans eagerly awaiting its release on ZEE5. Despite high hopes for its launch today, fans were left disappointed when the film failed to materialize on the streaming platform.

In response to the delay, director Prasanth Varma took to his social media platforms to address fans directly, acknowledging their anticipation and assuring them that the delay was unintended. He emphasized the relentless efforts of his team to ensure the film's digital debut, reaffirming their commitment to delivering nothing short of excellence. Varma appealed for continued support from fans during the wait, expressing gratitude for their unwavering loyalty.

While the wait for "Hanu-Man" on small screens continues, anticipation is mounting as the Hindi version of the film prepares for its OTT debut and TV premiere tomorrow.

Featuring a stellar cast including Amritha Aiyer, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Vinay Rai, Samuthirakani, Getup Srinu, Satya, and Vennela Kishore, the production by K Niranjan Reddy of PrimeShow Entertainment promises an immersive cinematic experience. Adding to the film's allure is a captivating musical score crafted by the talented trio of Gowrahari, Anudeep Dev, and Krishna Saurabh. As fans eagerly await the release of "Hanu-Man," the film's delay only heightens anticipation for its eventual arrival on digital platforms.