Happy Republic Day: Chiranjeevi, Junior NTR And A Few Other Actors Extend The Wishes Through Social Media
- On the occasion of the 74th Republic Day, most of the actors like Chiranjeevi, Akshay Kumar and Amitabh Bachchan wished their fans through social media!
- They also reminisced about the sacrifices of the freedom fighters and dropped a few pics of their flag-hoisting events!
Our country is celebrating the 74th Republic Day… So, on this special occasion, most of them participated in the 'Flag' hoisting events with utmost pride. Watching the parade on this special day will not only make us feel proud but also makes us educate our children to know the history of the country and the sacrifices of the freedom fighters and eminent leaders of the nation. On this special occasion, most of our actors extended the wishes through social media…
Along with sharing a long note, he also wrote, "मेरे देशवासियों को गणतंत्र दिवस की शुभकामनाएं। हमारा राष्ट्र आगे बढ़े, प्रगति करे और नई ऊंचाइयों को छुए। मेरा भारत महान।"
Seventy-four years ago, on this day, we forged the vision and plans for a new India. In a relatively short period, we have overcome challenges and are on our way to becoming a Global Superpower by championing peace and harmony. We never started a war, but always defended our motherland like tigers. Our Bharat shines in practising the timeless values of our great culture and treating the entire world as One Global Family. India's contribution to the world has been exemplary! Creating thought leaders and experts, visionaries and innovators in every sphere of life.
Republic Day is a reminder for all of us as to why our identity as Indians, our motherland, and her rich heritage should be preserved and protected at all costs. India is a treasure for the world, with so much to contribute and create in the centuries to come.
I encourage all Indians, particularly the youth, to be aware of our Constitution and our rights as citizens. This will enable and empower us to bring about the required changes and make us more responsible towards our society.
Today we showcase to the world, our strength, cultural beauty and the unity in diversity of our dear Bharat. I hope and wish that we reach new horizons never imagined before. May God bless our Motherland and our soldiers and patriots who work tirelessly for our country's safety and prosperity!
मेरे देशवासियों को गणतंत्र दिवस की शुभकामनाएं हमारा राष्ट्र आगे बढ़े, प्रगति करे और नई ऊंचाइयों को छुए। मेरा भारत महाना
She is all happy for being honoured with the 'Padma Award' and wrote, "A thousand salutes to all in this great nation of ours. May we make it even more prosperous.
May we always continue to have the freedom to choose, the freedom to live, and the freedom to dream. Rejoice in the glory of the nation and do everything to enrich n preserve our beautiful heritage. Be the change you want to see in this world. Happy republic day to all."
Happy Republic Day…