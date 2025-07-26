Harshvardhan Rane shares glimpse of his hustle life

Actor Harshvardhan Rane is currently living what he describes as a "busy but fulfilling life," juggling multiple commitments across dubbing, training, and academics. In a candid Instagram video, the actor gave fans a sneak peek into his packed schedule, showcasing a blend of cinematic grind and academic determination.

“Dubbing for #DEEWANIYAT, Training for #SILAA, Studying for next EXAMS.…driving a little JIMNY 🙂 (just another #RainyDay in #Mumbai ),” Rane captioned the video.

The reel opens with Rane navigating Mumbai’s monsoon-soaked streets in his Jimny before heading to a studio for dubbing. He’s currently lending his voice for Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat, a romantic entertainer starring Sonam Bajwa and helmed by Milap Zaveri. He had earlier teased fans with a story showing himself behind the mic, signaling the film’s post-production is in full swing.

The video then transitions to intense physical training sessions for Omung Kumar’s upcoming emotional drama Silaa. The actor has been pushing boundaries, undergoing martial arts and stunt choreography training for a character dealing with both emotional upheaval and a physical transformation. The film stars Sadia Khateeb opposite Rane, while Bigg Boss 18 winner Karan Veer Mehra takes on the antagonist’s role.

What truly sets Rane apart is his simultaneous pursuit of a Psychology Honours degree. The video closes with him engrossed in study, writing notes for his upcoming exams. Back in May, Rane had posted about completing his assignments with full focus, stating, “Assignments done, taiyyari done, pass nahi hona, top karna hai.”

From on-screen action to off-screen ambition, Rane is clearly scripting an inspiring journey.