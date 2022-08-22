HBD Chiranjeevi: Pawan Kalyan, Naga Babu, Naga Shourya And A Few Other Tollywood Actors Pour Birthday Wishes…

Today is a great day for all the fans of Megastar Chiranjeevi… He is not only an iconic actor but also an inspiration for all budding actors. He never steps back in helping needy people and also meets his fans often! As he turned a year older today and is celebrating his 67th birthday, most of his fans are wishing him through social media. Even his dear brothers Naga Babu and Pawan Kalyan also shared special messages on this special day and showered their love on the elder brother. Naga Shourya, Teja Sajja, Sai Dharam Tej and a few other actors also wished him through social media…



Naga Babu Konidela









He shared a throwback pic of Chiranjeevi and wrote, "Some people think that Annaya is a Born Winner ?!

But the saying is True that

"Winners are not born

They are made"

&

I am glad I am one of the few who Saw & Know what went into making of this Greatest winner of All time

his Commitment,

his Courage &

his never ending hardwork

Happy Birthday Annaya @chiranjeevikonidela ... Keep On Inspiring.

Teja Sajja





My SuperHero

My inspiration

The Game Changer

Tha Walking legend

The Philanthropist

The Man of Masses

The MEGASTAR⭐️

HAPPY HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO YOU UNCLE

Love you#HBDMegastarChiranjeevi garu#HBDChiranjeevi garu pic.twitter.com/Qy8Uuhp1qF — Teja Sajja (@tejasajja123) August 22, 2022





Gopi Mohan









The filmmaker shared the posters of Bholaa Shankar and Godfather movies and wished him by jotting down, "తెలుగు సినీ పరిశ్రమలో తనదైన ప్రత్యేక నటనా శైలితో,స్వయంకృషితో మెగాస్టార్ గా ఎదిగి,ఎంతో మంది నటులకు ఆదర్శంగా నిలిచారు చిరంజీవిగారు. ఎన్నో సేవా కార్యక్రమాలు చేస్తూ ఇండస్ట్రీకి అండగా ఉండే @KChiruTweets గారికి హార్దిక జన్మదిన శుభాకాంక్షలు. #HBDMegastar".

Pawan Kalyan





Just forwarding a B'day message from an intellectual who works for Rural India :

Chiranjeevi garu has been an emotion for me he remains a forever inspiration.His film 'RudraVeena'was a major influence on me & made me study & work for villages of India. — Pawan Kalyan (@PawanKalyan) August 22, 2022





Power Star Pawan Kalyan and dear brother of Megastar wished through a special tweet… He wrote, "My Wholehearted Birthday wishes to my Beloved Brother whom I love ,respect & adore… @KChiruTweets Wishing you Good Health,Success & Glory on this special day. Just forwarding a B'day message from an intellectual who works for Rural India: Chiranjeevi garu has been an emotion for me he remains a forever inspiration.His film 'RudraVeena'was a major influence on me & made me study & work for villages of India. Pls do Convey hearty B'day wishes to Chiranjeevi garu. @KChiruTweets".

Naga Shourya





Wishing a very happy birthday to Megastar @KChiruTweets garu. May you keep inspiring generations to come. #HBDMegastarChiranjeevi pic.twitter.com/TyeD88X8UQ — Naga Shaurya (@IamNagashaurya) August 22, 2022





He shared the poster of Godfather and wished him…

Srikanth Meka





Happy Birthday to Annaya Megastar @KChiruTweets garu.Wishing you a great health and happiness always Annaya. #MegastarChiranjeevi #HBDMegastarChiranjeevi pic.twitter.com/fT7qAj09e3 — SRIKANTH MEKA (@actorsrikanth) August 22, 2022





They shared a good bond and thus, Srikanth shared a pic with his Annaya and wrote, "Happy Birthday to Annaya Megastar @KChiruTweets garu.Wishing you a great health and happiness always Annaya. #MegastarChiranjeevi #HBDMegastarChiranjeevi".

Sreenu Vaitla





Happy Birthday Megastar @KChiruTweets

You are the mega combination of Talent, Hard Word, Kind-Heartedness, Determination and Dedication..

That is why, you will be the ever-green Megastar!!

Wishing you a Wonderful year ahead, sir..#HBDMegastarChiranjeevi pic.twitter.com/lkjvFONq0w — Sreenu Vaitla (@SreenuVaitla) August 22, 2022





This ace director shared the CDP of Chiranjeevi and wrote, "Happy Birthday Megastar @KChiruTweets You are the mega combination of Talent, Hard Word, Kind-Heartedness, Determination and Dedication.. That is why, you will be the ever-green Megastar!! Wishing you a Wonderful year ahead, sir.. #HBDMegastarChiranjeevi".

Ramajogaiah Sastry









The popular lyricist shared a pic of Chiranjeevi and wrote, "ప్రజలను పరిశ్రమను అలరించడమైనా ఆదుకోవడమైనా మీరు చేస్తున్న సేవ నిష్కల్మషం నిరంతరాయం ఆ భగవంతుని చల్లని చూపులు మిమ్మల్ని మరింత చల్లగా చూడాలని ఆకాంక్షిస్తూ ప్రియమైన మీకు హృదయపూర్వక జన్మదిన శుభాకాంక్షలు @KChiruTweets సర్".

Meher Ramesh





Wishing a Very Happy Birthday to

the Boss of Silverscreen & MEGASTAR 🌟 of Millions @KChiruTweets Annayya ❤️



True SUPERHERO in REEL & REAL LIFE#HBDMegastarChiranjeevi pic.twitter.com/w1asLpCW0c — Meher Ramesh 🇮🇳 (@MeherRamesh) August 21, 2022





Director of Bholaa Shankar shared a special pic with his lead actor and wrote, "Wishing a Very Happy Birthday to the Boss of Silverscreen & MEGASTAR of Millions @KChiruTweetsAnnayya True SUPERHERO in REEL & REAL LIFE#HBDMegastarChiranjeevi".

Anil Ravipudi





Wishing our Mega Star @KChiruTweets Gaaru a blockbuster birthday! 🥳♥️



Keep inspiring with your spectacular work. Best wishes for all your upcoming Mega projects sir! — Anil Ravipudi (@AnilRavipudi) August 22, 2022





He wished by jotting down, "Wishing our Mega Star @KChiruTweets

Gaaru a blockbuster birthday! Keep inspiring with your spectacular work. Best wishes for all your upcoming Mega projects sir!".

Sai Dharam Tej





Wishing my constant inspiration & dearest Mama @KChiruTweets a very Happy Birthday.

May you continue to be the happy soul you're and inspire us in every sphere of life ❤️#HBDMegastarChiranjeevi pic.twitter.com/EV31caXWOh — Sai Dharam Tej (@IamSaiDharamTej) August 22, 2022





He also shared a throwback pic of his uncle Chiranjeevi and wished him by jotting down, "Wishing my constant inspiration & dearest Mama @KChiruTweets a very Happy Birthday. May you continue to be the happy soul you're and inspire us in every sphere of life #HBDMegastarChiranjeevi".

Happy Birthday Chiranjeevi garu…