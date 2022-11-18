HBD Nayanthara: The Teaser Of The Horror Classic 'Connect' Is Unveiled

Kollywood's ace actress and lady superstar Nayanthara is celebrating her 38th birthday today and turned a year older. On this special occasion, she is receiving birthday love from all her fans and co-stars. She recently tied the knot with her long-time boyfriend Vignesh Shivan and the couple are also blessed with twins through surrogacy. On this special occasion, the makers of her upcoming movie 'Connect' dropped the teaser and showcased a glimpse of the spine-chilling' plot…

Vignesh Shivan shared the teaser of the Connect movie and treated all the fans of lady superstar… Take a look!

Going with the teaser, it is all spine-chilling as we can witness Anupam Kher guiding Nayanthara to go into a room where her daughter is seen on a bed and experiencing some paranormal activities.

Going with the teaser, it is all spine-chilling as we can witness Anupam Kher guiding Nayanthara to go into a room where her daughter is seen on a bed and experiencing some paranormal activities.

Anupam Kher also shared the teaser and wrote, "Hold on to whatever you can while watching the teaser of my next film #CONNECT. Releasing it on the birthday of our leading lady #Nayanthara. Health & Happiness #Superstar! Friends! Here is the teaser! Produced by @VigneshShivN. Dir by @Ashwin_saravana".

Mohan Raja also wished Nayanthara by jotting down, "Happy birthday lady superstar dear #nayanthara and best wishes to producer dear @VigneshShivN director @Ashwin_saravana and team #connect on the teaser launch. Looks stunning https://youtu.be/X8npxGmbXfQ".

The movie has an ensemble cast of Anupam Kher, Sathyaraj and Vinay Nafisa Haniya. This movie is being directed by Ashwin Saravanan of Game Over fame and is produced by Vignesh Shivan under the Rowdy Pictures banner. It will hit the big screens on 22nd December, 2022.

Well, on this special occasion, Vignesh Shivan also wished his dear wife with a sweet note on social media…

Vignesh shared a few beautiful pictures and showered all his love on his Thangamey by jotting down, "This is my 9th birthday with you #Nayan. Every birthday wit you has been special , memorable & different ! But this one is the most special of em all , as we have started a life together as husband and wife !

As a father & mother of two beautifully blessed children !

I've always known you and seen you as a powerful person!

The strength you have to be confident and dedicated to whatever you do ! I've seen a different person all these years !

And always been inspired by your honesty and sincerity shown towards life and everything !

But today !

When I m seeing you as a mother !

This is by far the happiest and the most complete formation of you!

You are complete now ! You seem the happiest ! You look content ! You look extra beautiful!

You don't wear make up these days cos the babies kiss your face ! And I haven't seen a more beautiful you in all these years !

The everlasting smile and happiness in your face , shall be your default setting henceforth! I pray !

Am feeling settled !

Life feels beautiful… satisfying and thankful !

I wish to have all our birthdays as happy as this ! with our little babies .. all of us growing together!

All of us learning to fight it out there , while also enjoying fighting it out there :) making a wonderful life for us with God's blessings and the universe's witness !!!

Love to you now & forever my dear Pondaaaati , thangameyyyyy and always my Uyir & ulagam

#HappyBirthday #Nayanthara

My lady & SuperStar".

