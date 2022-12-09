HCA Creative Arts Awards 2023 Nominations: RRR Bags Its Place In Best Stunts, Visual Effects, Original Song And Editing Categories…

Tollywood's blockbuster movie of the year RRR is still breaking records. Recently the makers submitted the movie in total 13 categories for Oscars 2023 nominations. Even director SS Rajamouli bagged two prestigious International awards while the movie bagged 'Atlanta Film Critics Circle Award' and 'Hollywood Critics' Association's Spotlight Award'. Now, it got listed in prestigious HCA Creative Arts Awards 2023 Nominations and that too in 4 categories. The makers shared this news on their Twitter page and doubled the joy of Tollywood movie buffs!



Elated to be nominated for 4 #HCACreativeArtsAwards! ❤️ We thank the jury for recognising our film. Here's to hoping for the best... @HCAcritics #RRRMovie #RRR pic.twitter.com/V7lKks0LKK — DVV Entertainment (@DVVMovies) December 9, 2022

Categories in which RRR bagged the nominations are:

Editing: Sreekar Prasad

VFX: Srinivas Mohan

Original Song: "Naatu Naatu…" MM Keeravani

Stunts: King Solomon

RRR movie is directed by SS Rajamouli and has Ram Charan as Alluri Sita Ramaraju and Junior NTR as Komaram Bheem. Even Alia Bhatt, Olivia Morris, Ajay Devgn, Shriya Saran, Rajeev Kanakala, Alison Doody, Ray Stevenson also impressed the audience with their ace screen presence. This movie is produced under the DVV Entertainments banner by the ace producer DVV Danayya!

Even HCA officials also shared the nominations post on their Twitter page:

Check out the complete list of nominations:

Casting Director

• Everything Everywhere All At Once (A24) – Sarah Finn

• Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery (Netflix) – Mary Vernieu and Bret Howe

• The Menu (Searchlight Pictures) – Mary Vernieu and Bret Howe

• The Woman King (Sony Pictures) – Aisha Coley

• Women Talking (UA Releasing) – John Buchan and Jason Knight

Cinematography

• Avatar: The Way of Water (20th Century Studios) – Russell Carpenter

• Everything Everywhere All At Once (A24) – Larkin Seiple

• The Batman (Warner Brothers) – Greig Fraser

• The Fabelmans (Universal Pictures) – Janusz Kamiński

• Top Gun: Maverick (Paramount Pictures) – Claudio Miranda

Costume Design

• Babylon (Paramount Pictures) – Mary Zophres

• Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (Marvel Studios) – Ruth Carter

• Elvis (Warner Brothers) – Catherine Martin

• Mrs. Harris Goes To Paris (Focus Features) – Jenny Beavan

• The Woman King (Sony Pictures) – Gersha Phillips

Editing

• Decision to Leave (MUBI) – Kim Sang-bum

• Everything Everywhere All At Once (A24) – Paul Rogers

• Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery (Netflix) – Bob Ducsay

• RRR (Variance Films) – A. Sreekar Prasad

• Top Gun: Maverick (Paramount Pictures) – Eddie Hamilton

Makeup and Hairstyling

• Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (Marvel Studios) – Camille Friend and Joel Harlow

• Elvis (Warner Brothers) – Shane Thomas, Mark Coulier, Jason Baird, and Louise Coulston

• Everything Everywhere All At Once (A24) – Michelle Chung and Anissa Salazar

• The Batman (Warner Brothers) – Naomi Donne, Mike Marino, and Zoe Tahir

• The Whale (A24) – Adrien Morot, Judy Chin, and Anne Marie Bradley

Marketing Campaign

• Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (Marvel Studios)

• Everything Everywhere All At Once (A24)

• Nope (Universal Pictures)

• Smile (Paramount Pictures)

• Top Gun: Maverick (Paramount Pictures)

Original Song

• Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (Marvel Studios) – "Lift Me Up" performed by Rihanna

• Elvis (Warner Brothers) – "Vegas" performed by Doja Cat

• RRR (Variance Films) – "Naatu Naatu" performed by Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava

• Top Gun: Maverick (Paramount Pictures) – "Hold My Hand" performed by Lady Gaga

• Turning Red (Pixar) – "Nobody Like U" performed by 4Town

Production Design

• Avatar: The Way of Water (20th Century Studios) – Dylan Cole, Ben Procter and Vanessa Cole

• Babylon (Paramount Pictures) – Florencia Martin and Anthony Carlino

• Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (Marvel Studios) – Hannah Beachler

• Elvis (Warner Brothers) – Catherine Martin, Karen Murphy, and Bev Dunn

• The Batman (Warner Brothers) – James Chinlund and Lee Sandales

Score

• Babylon (Paramount Pictures) – Justin Hurwitz

• Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio (Netflix) – Alexandre Desplat

• The Banshees of Inisherin (Searchlight Pictures) – Carter Burwell

• The Batman (Warner Brothers) – Michael Giacchino

• Women Talking (UA Releasing) – Hildur Guðnadóttir

Sound

• Avatar: The Way of Water (20th Century Studios) – Christopher Boyes, Gwendolyn Yates Whittle, Dick Bernstein, Gary Summers, Michael Hedges, and Julian Howarth

• Elvis (Warner Brothers) – David Lee, Wayne Pashley, Andy Nelson, and Michael Keller

• Nope (Universal Pictures) – Johnnie Burn and Jose Antonio Garcia

• The Batman (Warner Brothers) – Stuart Wilson, William Files, Douglas Murray, and Andy Nelson

• Top Gun: Maverick (Paramount Pictures) – Mark Weingarten, James H. Mather, Al Nelson, Chris Burdon, and Mark Taylor

Stunts

• Everything Everywhere All At Once (A24)

• RRR (Variance Films)

• The Batman (Warner Brothers)

• The Woman King (Sony Pictures)

• Top Gun: Maverick (Paramount Pictures)

Visual Effects

• Avatar: The Way of Water (20th Century Studios) – Joe Letteri, Richard Baneham, Eric Saindon, and Daniel Barrett

• Everything Everywhere All At Once (A24) – Zak Stoltz, Ethan Feldbau, Benjamin Brewer and Jeff Desom

• Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio (Netflix) – Aaron Weintraub, Brian Leif Hansen, Georgina Hayns, and Ian Mackinnon

• RRR (Variance Films) – V. Srinivas MohanTop Gun: Maverick (Paramount Pictures) – Ryan Tudhope, Scott R. Fisher, Seth Hill, and Bryan Litson

• Top Gun: Maverick (Paramount Pictures) – Ryan Tudhope, Scott R. Fisher, Seth Hill, and Bryan Litson

The gala event will take place on February 17, 2023 and thus we need to wait a couple of months to check the winners list.