Here are the sequel details of Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s ‘Animal’

Tollywood director Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s directorial venture “Animal,” has its theatrical release worldwide on Friday. Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna in lead roles, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Tripthi Dimri, Charu Shankar, Babloo Prithveeraj, Shakti Kapoor were seen in other important roles. The film had huge openings at box-office and running successfully.

In the film promotions, Director Sandeep Reddy Vanga advised audiences not to skip the end title cards, teasing an open-ended conclusion that paved the way for a sequel titled “Animal Park.” While details about the sequel remain undisclosed, fans are eagerly anticipating Vanga’s unique extension of the storyline.

The way he showcased the sequel character created curiosity in audience regarding how it would be. Though the film may not hit sets in recent times as Sandeep Vanga will be busy with Prabhas “Spirit” next, movie-lovers are showing interest on the film. “Animal” is a collaborative venture between T-Series and Bhadrakali Pictures.