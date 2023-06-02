Here is the list of remarkable creations by Maestro Ilaiyaraaja

Well-known Indian musician, composer, arranger, conductor, orchestrator, instrumentalist, lyricist, and singer Ilaiyaraaja was born as R Gnanathesikan on June 3, 1943. However, Ilaiyaraaja chose to celebrate his birthday on June 2 out of respect for late politician Kalaignar Karunanidhi, who had bestowed upon him the title of Isaignani.

Ilayaraaja is best known for his work in Tamil and Telugu cinema and is nothing short of a legend, having composed songs for over a thousand films, and a career spanning four decades.

His songs and music frequently express political themes and are an essential component of social events and celebrations because of the rich aural culture in the Tamil environment. They offer both aesthetic pleasure and linguistic and regional pride. It is obvious how well-received his work is since numerous people have commented on social media about how his music has given meaning to a wide range of emotions. His works not only served as a creative composition but it has a message that has relevance for a larger section of society.

Born in the village of Pannaipuram in the Theni district, he rose to prominence quickly. He attempted to write his own music despite working with well-known composers. He has written music for films in the languages of Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Hindi, and Marathi. In a true sense, he was a trendsetter.

Let's look at some of his remarkable creations that left an everlasting impact.

• Machana Pathingala, from 'Annakili'

• Metti Oli Kaatrodu, from 'Metti'

• Thenpaandi Cheemayile from 'Nayagan'

• Janani Janani from 'Thaai Moogambhigai'

• Uravugal Thodarkathai, from 'Aval Appadithan'

Everyone who heard his music experienced a sensation straight forward that touched their souls. His captivating and emotional composition was praised not just in India but also outside.