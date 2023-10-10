Live
- ‘Ambajipeta Marriage Band’ teaser creates curiosity for film
- GJC against ban on import of rough diamond
- 80 per cent Indians with mental health issues don't seek treatment, say doctors
- Zero Trust infrastructure crucial for India's digitalisation: Zscaler senior exec
- Serious operational and technical lapses by Oreva company led to Morbi bridge tragedy: SIT report in HC
- Gold climbs Rs 250; silver rises Rs 100
- Congress to announce candidates for MP elections after Pitru Paksha: Kamal Nath
- eBay India Hosts Exclusive Event For India's Top Performing Sellers in New Delhi The event witnessed sellers from all over the nation representing a wide range of popular categories
- Rakshit Atluri’s ‘Narakasura’ all set to hit theatres on November 3
- Delhi L-G sanctions Arundhati Roy's prosecution for Kashmir remark
Just In
Here is the update of ‘Animal’ first single
“Animal” is one of the most highly anticipated Bollywood movies set to release this year.
“Animal” is one of the most highly anticipated Bollywood movies set to release this year. It features Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna in the lead roles and is directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, The “Arjun Reddy” maker gained immense popularity with his debut Hindi film, “Kabir Singh.”
The makers have announced the upcoming release of the film’s first single, titled “Ammayi” (Hua Main in Hindi), scheduled for tomorrow. A romantic poster was also unveiled to mark this announcement. The track has been composed by Jam 8 Studio, and more details about it will be revealed soon.
The recently unveiled teaser has generated significant excitement and heightened expectations for the movie. Additionally, the film boasts a stellar cast, including Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, and others who play pivotal roles. “Animal” is jointly produced by T-Series and Bhadrakali Pictures, with Harshavardhan Rameshwar responsible for the musical score. The film is slated for a grand release in theatres on December 1, 2023.