Here is the update of ‘Animal’ first single

“Animal” is one of the most highly anticipated Bollywood movies set to release this year. It features Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna in the lead roles and is directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, The “Arjun Reddy” maker gained immense popularity with his debut Hindi film, “Kabir Singh.”

The makers have announced the upcoming release of the film’s first single, titled “Ammayi” (Hua Main in Hindi), scheduled for tomorrow. A romantic poster was also unveiled to mark this announcement. The track has been composed by Jam 8 Studio, and more details about it will be revealed soon.

The recently unveiled teaser has generated significant excitement and heightened expectations for the movie. Additionally, the film boasts a stellar cast, including Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, and others who play pivotal roles. “Animal” is jointly produced by T-Series and Bhadrakali Pictures, with Harshavardhan Rameshwar responsible for the musical score. The film is slated for a grand release in theatres on December 1, 2023.