‘Hi Nanna’ trailer: Filled with love, pain, anger, countless emotions

“Hi Nanna,” directed by debutant Shouryuv, the film stars Nani Mrunal Thakur and Baby Kiara in lead roles. The movie is set to hit the screens on December 7, 2023. The recently unveiled theatrical trailer, spanning 2 minutes and 41 seconds, takes the audience on a captivating journey filled with love, pain, anger, and countless emotions.

Nani’s character, a photographer named Nani, navigates the complexities of parenthood as his daughter Tara seeks answers about her mother. As Nani unfolds the tale, Tara envisions Mrunal Thakur as her mother, setting the stage for a poignant narrative.The trailer hints at a tumultuous past between Nani and his wife, leaving audiences curious about the reasons behind her departure and the true identity of Tara.

This emotionally charged trailer is complemented by soulful music and vibrant visuals, suggesting the potential for a blockbuster.The cast also includes Shruti Haasan, along with notable actors like Priyadarshi and Jayaram.

Hesham Abdul Wahab, who recently bagged a blockbuster with “Kushi” is crooning the tunes for the project backed by Vyra Entertainments. The songs which were already out are chartbusters making influencers busy in making them reels. As the film’s release is ahead, the team is participating in promotions vigorously.