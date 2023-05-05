High Court Refuses To Give Stay On Adah Sharma’s ‘The Kerala Story’ Movie

It is all known that the most controversial movie 'The Kerala Story' released today in the theatres. But as the movie received backlash on social media, it is in the news for the wrong reasons. It has Adah Sharma, Yogita Bihani, Siddhi Idnani and Sonia Balani in the lead roles and showcases how a few women from Kerala get converted to Islam and join the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS).

Even Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan slammed the makers for showcasing their state in the movie for the wrong reasons. So, many petitions were filed in Kerala High Court against the movie. The petitioners claimed that the makers stated the story is made basing true facts but it's all false. They also claimed that the movie will spread hatred between the communities.

But, Kerala High Court denied giving the stay order on the movie after watching the teaser and trailer of the movie. The court also noted that the movie clearly carries the disclaimer and holds CBFC certification for public exhibition.

The Kerala Story is directed by Sudipto Sen and produced by Vipul Amrutlal Shah under the Sunshine Pictures banner.