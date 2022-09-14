Highlights of Bigg Boss Telugu 6 Episode 10: Arjun warned Revanth

Bigg Boss Telugu 6 Episode 10 Highlights:

Arjun mentioned to Revanth at the beginning of the most recent episode how he would have nominated anyone else if they had cracked the same jokes as Revanth. He warned Revanth that it wouldn't be fair game if he didn't nominate him because they were close friends. Revanth acknowledged his understanding but said he would have to wait until later to tell Arjun his jokes.

When this talk took place, Srisatya was there, and Shrihan joined them after Revanth left. The three were debating Arjun and Vasanthi's equation. Arjun insisted that his irritation with Revanth for pressuring him to pretend he saw Vasanthi as a sibling had nothing to do with how he felt about Vasanthi. Satya did not buy his explanation, and she started yelling at him to stop lying while laughing as he did so.

The nominations came up in conversation between Geetu and Adi. Instead of constantly proposing the same group of applicants, Geetu advised him to nominate weak contestants who haven't been nominated yet to reduce the likelihood that the strong contestants (perhaps referring to herself and Adi) would be eliminated. Aditya gave Revanth advice on his tone and delivery during a late-night conversation. Speaking from the heart is different from being obnoxious and aggressive, he told Revanth. Even uncensored thoughts can be expressed respectfully without coming off as arrogant.

Surya informed Arohi of a potential charge that might be leveled against them in their talk. Compared to any other pair or group of pals in the house, he reminded her that he and she were probably the closest friends. He predicted that eventually, they would be charged with cooperating and playing the other person's game unfairly. Arohi concurred. He added that they would assist one another exclusively on a personal level and not throughout the game.



