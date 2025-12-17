‘Anaconda’ writer Kevin Etten: Tom, I felt we weren't the guys for a traditional updating of film

Mumbai: Director Tom Gormican and Co-Writer Kevin Etten have spoken about the new installment of the “Anaconda” franchise and said that they felt they weren’t the guys for a traditional updating of the film.

Speaking about the filming process, Tom Gormican and Etten shared insights into the creative vision behind rebooting the 1997 cult classic Anaconda.

As Etten remembers, “Tom and I felt we were not the guys for a traditional updating of Anaconda. But the more we thought about it, we realized there was an opportunity to have fun with it.”

“We saw the potential to create big laughs and comedic moments, and at the same time, scare the audience and ground the characters, so you’re rooting for them to succeed. We focused on giving the audience a fun ride and not letting them off it.”

The setting of the Amazon is merciless and yet, perfect for comedy.

Gormican added: “It was a long process to arrive at a tone that satisfied our appetite for each genre we attempted to blend. But as always, we relied on great actors to help us bridge the gaps.”

“If the characters took whatever was happening seriously, it would allow the stakes to be real and their unpreparedness for the jungle to be funny.”

Sony Pictures Entertainment India will release Anaconda in India on December 25 in English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.

Anaconda first released in 1997. The action adventure horror film was directed by Luis Llosa and written by Chris Broodryk. The film stars Jennifer Lopez, Ice Cube, Jon Voight, Eric Stoltz, Jonathan Hyde, and Owen Wilson.

It focuses on a documentary film crew in the Amazon rainforest that is led by a snake hunter who is hunting down a giant, legendary green anaconda.

The upcoming film, which is the sixth part in the Anaconda franchise, stars Paul Rudd, Jack Black, Steve Zahn, Thandiwe Newton, Daniela Melchior, and Selton Mello.