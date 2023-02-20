BAFTA Awards 2023 Winning Speeches: Personal Stories And Royal Tributes Highlight The Show

The 76th edition of the gala British Academy Film Awards was taken place at London's Royal Festival Hall in the Southbank Centre. The complete winners list is unveiled a few minutes ago and it was dominated by 'All Quiet on the Western Front' movie. The team bagged a total of seven awards and surprised all and sundry!



The grandeur event kick-started with the arrival of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge on the red carpet. So, along with Prince William and Kate Middleton, even special guests Michelle Yeoh, Ariana DeBose, Eddie Redmayne, Jamie Lee Curtis, and Daryl Mccormack. Angel Bassett, Patrick Stewart, Emma Thompson, Jessica Henwick, and fashion designer Vera Wang also made their presence and turned it into a big one!

Even the winners speeches also inspired all the guests and the audience present at the event…

The 'Best Film' All Quiet On The Western Front, awardee director Edward Berger took a reference of the one year anniversary of the Ukraine and Russia war, doling out: "there are no winners in war".

He also added that, "This is a film about a hero's journey, it's not an adventure. I wanted to make a film that offers a different perspective of war compared to British or US war films."

Barry Keoghan bagged the 'Best Supporting Actor' award for 'The Banshees Of Inisherin' movie… He dedicated the prestigious award to the native place Summerhill area of Dublin where he grew up. "For all the kids who are dreaming to be somebody from the area I came from, this is for you". "I know it's cliche, but keep dreaming." Supporting actress winner Kerry Condon thanked director Martin Mcdonagh for a role "that makes me feel so proud to be an Irish woman".

Coming to the debut winner Charlotte Wells, he paid tribute to the victims of the Turkey and Syria earthquake. After her win, she said, "Whatever comes next comes, will come within".

Next in the line is, Tár's Cate Blanchett, who bagged the leading actress award, she said, "Every year these idiosyncratic performances just break down the myth that women's experiences are monolithic."

Thereafter Austin Butler thanked the Presley family for his win. "I cannot thank you enough for your love and for showing me who Elvis truly was".

Even the host Richard E. Grant reminisced about the Will Smith Oscar controversy saying, "Nobody on my watch gets slapped tonight!"

He also paid respect to Hugh Hudson, Angela Lansbury, Raquel Welch, James Caan, Jean-Luc Godard and Paul Sorvino and turned emotional. "Tonight is a celebration of film in all its mad, sad, funny, frightening, and thought-provoking forms. Their legacies will live on".

Finally, The Queen actress Helen Mirren paid tribute to the late Queen Elizabeth II during the ceremony through a small video, with the Prince and Princess of Wales in attendance. She said: "Your majesty, you were our nation's leading star."

Congratulations to all the winners…