BTS ARMY Day 7th Anniversary: Why BTS Fans Are Named Army

Popular Korean band BTS has an unimaginable fan following across the globe. The band which first captured South Korean fans, soon sang their way into the hearts of millions of music lovers the world over.

Every year on July 9, the BTS pays tribute to millions of its fans. It is on this day that the BTS named its fandom ARMY. Now, why did the BTS name fans ARMY? Well, if you are a true blue BTS fan then by now you must know what exactly ARMY stands for right?

For the unversed, however, let me tell you in reference to BTS ARMY stands for Adorable Representative MC for Youth. The BTS Army which has supported the band since its inception represents a strong group of fans who will protect and stand by the band come what may.

We all know the kind of support fans give the band members and how they even did a lot of fundraising during the COVI9 situation. So the BTS Army is not just some crazy fan group that shares or circulates posters and youtube videos of BTS numbers. They are much more than that. To symbolize that the K pop band even went to the extent of personifying the B21 character line as van, a robot that shields BTS from everything.

As the BTS ARMY Mark's their seventh anniversary, social is flooded with congratilatory messages, BTS songs and throwback pictures.

Way back in 2013, exactly 7 years ago, the BTS Army came into existence. Ever since, the fandom has only grown in popularity. What made the day special was Jin's post to fans. He shared a selfie for the sake of his fans and the picture has gone viral. Not only that. The BTS ARMY is even trending a hashtag #ThankYouJin on Twitter.

Jin is one BTS band member who's known pamper his fans. Remember he had even dedicated Map of the 7 solo single, Moon to the ARMY? This quality is what makes Jin one of the most loved BTS band members by his fans.

Here's wishing all the K Pop band BTS fans, a very happy ARMY Day 2020. Now, there's one another reason to cheer about for BTS fans is that Jin's Moon has topped the iTune charts. Isn't that cool?