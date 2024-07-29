‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ Shatter Records with Rs. 1200 Crore in Two Days

The wait is finally over for millions of fans across the globe. ‘Deadpool and Wolverine,’ the much-anticipated cinematic clash of the century, has unleashed a tidal wave of excitement and box office glory. From the moment the trailers dropped, the film ignited a frenzy that has only intensified with its release.

Even those unfamiliar with the intricacies of Hollywood blockbusters found themselves captivated by the film's infectious energy and dazzling visuals. The hype surrounding this movie was nothing short of phenomenal, and it has undoubtedly lived up to, if not exceeded, expectations.

India, a nation renowned for its cinematic passion, has been swept off its feet by the ‘Deadpool and Wolverine’ phenomenon. The film's Telugu dubbing has been met with resounding acclaim, further broadening its appeal. Advance bookings in Hyderabad have reached unprecedented levels, an example to the film's immense popularity.

Marvel movies have a history of shattering box office records, and ‘Deadpool and Wolverine’ is no exception. With a staggering worldwide collection of over Rs. 700 crores on its opening day alone, the film has defied all odds. While the budget of Rs. 1675 crores might seem astronomical, it's par for the course for Marvel's ambitious projects. However, earning Rs. 700 crores in a single day is an extraordinary feat that underscores the film's cultural impact.

The momentum has shown no signs of slowing down, with the second day's collection surpassing Rs. 500 crores. This brings the two-day total to an astonishing Rs. 1200 crores. India's contribution to this colossal figure is estimated at a remarkable Rs. 50 crores, highlighting the film's immense popularity in the country.

Directed by the masterful Shawn Levy and starring the charismatic duo of Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman, ‘Deadpool and Wolverine’ has undeniably captured the hearts and minds of audiences worldwide.