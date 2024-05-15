Demi Moore set to steal the spotlight at Cannes 2024

Hollywood royalty Demi Moore is set to reign supreme at this year's Cannes Film Festival. Her multifaceted presence promises a dazzling display of her enduring influence and captivating talents.



Moore takes centre stage with the premiere of ‘The Substance,’ a film by Coralie Fargeat. This mysterious project, co-starring Margaret Qualley and Dennis Quaid, is shrouded in intrigue, described as a feminist reimagining of body horror. The promise of a bold narrative and powerful performances guarantees a captivating experience for Cannes audiences.



But Moore's impact extends far beyond the silver screen. She takes on the prestigious role of godmother for Chopard's Trophée Chopard gala, joining a legacy graced by luminaries like Julia Roberts and Natalie Portman. This grand event, held at the Carlton Beach Club on May 17th, promises a night of unforgettable glamour.



Moore's brilliance transcends the cinematic and the fashionable. She lends her voice to the ‘In Conversation’ series at The American Pavilion, engaging in insightful dialogue with documentary legend Frederick Wiseman and actor Billy Zane. Moderated by Vanity Fair's David Canfield, this session promises a captivating exploration of Moore's illustrious career and her insightful perspective on the industry.



Further solidifying her multifaceted presence, Moore will host amfAR's 30th-anniversary Cannes gala at the Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc on May 23rd. The legendary singer Cher will grace the event with a musical performance. This prestigious role not only highlights Moore's commitment to philanthropy but also underscores her enduring impact on the entertainment world.

