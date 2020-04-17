HBO Miniseries Perry Mason Teaser Is Out And This Is What We Think

HBO's miniseries Perry Mason holds promise. Now, if you are wondering why we are saying so, lemme elaborate. The teaser of Perry Mason was just released and guess what it has so much to offer. The miniseries is being bankrolled by Robert Downey Jr and Susan Downey under the Team Downey Production banner. What more? The script is written by Rolin Jones and Ron Fitzgerald.

And guess what? The role of a criminal defense lawyer is played by none other than Mathew Rhys who's also an Emmy winner.

Talking of the teaser, no this being a thriller series, the makers have taken care not to reveal too much in the teaser. However, you do get a feel of the HBO miniseries in its teaser. The Perry Mason series is in set in 1930s Los Angeles.

The presence of other actors like Shea Whigman, John Lithgow, Tatiana Maslany and Juliet Rylance only makes it even more appealing. The HBO miniseries is all about criminal defense lawyer Perry Mason's continuous pursuit of the truth. Like we said the Perry Mason teaser does throw in some interesting insights and piques the curiosity of the audience. So wait for June 21 for that's when the mini series will premiere on HBO.



