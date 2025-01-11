Hollywood film ‘Agent Guy 001’set for Telugu release

The highly anticipated Hollywood action-adventure film Agent Guy 001, directed by David Andersson, is set to captivate Telugu audiences with its gripping plot and stunning production values. Produced by Erik Andersson, the film features a screenplay by Baltazar Plateau and David Andersson, promising a thrilling ride for fans of the action genre.

The film’s score has been composed by Anton Cloud Jumper Gustin, while Dennis Andersson serves as the production designer, bringing a polished aesthetic to the film. Cinematography is handled by Anton Carlsson, ensuring that the visuals live up to the action-packed storyline. The film stars Baltazar Plateau, Anton Sjolund, Milton Bjornegren, Knut Westbacka, and Omar Myrza in pivotal roles.

Agent Guy 001 follows the story of high-stakes political drama intertwined with intense action sequences. The trailer, already released in Telugu, gives a clear indication that the film will deliver an adrenaline-pumping experience, reminiscent of James Bond movies. With the power struggle for the mayor's seat, daring escapades, and major action scenes, the film is poised to keep viewers at the edge of their seats.

The film's Telugu release will be produced by P Srinivasa Goud, with P Hemanth serving as the associate producer. The trailer’s high production quality gives audiences a glimpse of what to expect in terms of cinematography, set design, and intense action sequences. The film promises to deliver an exciting mix of political drama and adventure that is sure to resonate with action fans.



