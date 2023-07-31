Live
‘Oppenheimer’ bags Rs 100 Cr mark in India
Hollywood biggie “Oppenheimer” directed by Christopher Nolan, has hit the screens recently. The film is a biopic on Robert Oppenheimer, the physicist...
Hollywood biggie “Oppenheimer” directed by Christopher Nolan, has hit the screens recently. The film is a biopic on Robert Oppenheimer, the physicist who introduced the atomic bomb. Cillian Murphy of Peaky Blinders fame played the lead role. The latest news is that the movie has crossed the 100 crores mark in India. The movie was released along with another biggie “Barbie” which significantly affected “Oppenheimer” collections.
“Barbie” dominated “Oppenheimer” in most regions, but in India, the brand Christopher Nolan overpowered “Barbie.”
The film, which was shot with IMAX film cameras, also has Emily Blunt, Matt Damon, Robert Downey Jr., and Florence Pugh in crucial roles. “Oppenheimer” is based on the book “American Prometheus: The Triumph and Tragedy of J Robert Oppenheimer,” written by Kai Bird and Martin J Sherwin.